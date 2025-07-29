Wyndham Championship 2025 Sleeper Picks: Big Name Outsiders From +4500 To +17500 For Sedgefield CC

The Wyndham Championship is the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour regulation season and, with a mix of names present, there's some great value to be had in North Carolina.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley and defending champion, Aaron Rai, are among the favorites but, at Sedgefield Country Club, some notable players are offering eye-catching odds.

Aaron Rai defends his Wyndham Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, the Wyndham Championship is the final regulation tournament and, being the week before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, several individuals need big performances to book their place at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational next week.

Over the past few years, there have been some big odds winners putting their name on the historic trophy.

Rai, last year, was +4000 to win prior to his maiden PGA Tour victory, while Lucas Glover, who won in 2023, was a mammoth +9000 before the start. Therefore, it's not just the favorites to look out for in North Carolina.

Below, we've noted down a couple of sleeper picks we believe could well be worth an each-way bet at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Championship Sleeper Picks 2025

Prices via BetMGM (odds correct at time of publication)

Tom Kim +6600 @ BetMGM

Kim is a great fit for this course as a relatively modest hitter who possesses great accuracy (when he’s on form). The Korean has had the most difficult year of his short career in 2025 and needs a strong showing at Sedgefield to make it into the Playoffs.

Certainly, I believe that Kim is worth backing at these odds, considering his motivation to play well and the fact he won this event just two years ago. His T28 at the 3M Open suggests he has what it takes to make a push this week.

Ryo Hisatsune +10000 @ BetMGM

I’m a big fan of Hisatsune, who looks to be Japan’s next world class male golfer after Hideki Matsuyama.

He missed the cut last week, but he was T3 here last year off the back of three consecutive missed cuts, so clearly Sedgefield is a good fit for him. The 2023 French Open champion has four top 10s on the PGA Tour this year, so is equipped to go well again if he can get off to a good start.

Beau Hossler +10000 @ BetMGM

Prior to missing the cut at his last start, the 3M Open, Hossler had been enjoying a fine run of results that included a T4 at the Barracuda Championship and top 15s in the ISCO Championship and John Deere Classic.

Currently, the American is just inside the top 100 on the FedEx Cup Standings, so will need a big week to make the Playoffs. However, what is standing out to me is that, in 2024, he finished T12 at this event, carding an opening round 60. That course form is something to keep an eye on this week.

Brian Campbell +17500 @ BetMGM

There's no denying that Campbell has been the ultimate hit-and-miss player in 2025. Securing two victories on the PGA Tour, he has also had 11 missed cuts, making this selection a bit all-or-nothing.

The reason why I've opted for the American this week is that Sedgefield Country Club should suit his game. Firstly, it doesn't require much length off the tee, something that Campbell doesn't possess. Secondly, he is very solid in terms of approach play and short game, areas that have been pivotal in the outcome of this tournament.

Rickie Fowler +4500 @ BetMGM

The confidence appears to be returning to Fowler's game at just the right time, with a chance to lock up a Playoff spot on the line at Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Although the American's record here historically is not fantastic, his most recent appearance was 2022 and plenty has changed since then. A nice run of top 25s since the PGA Championship, and the kind of game which can excel at this type of course, makes me positively curious about Fowler's chances of a top 20 at the very least.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500 @ BetMGM

The South African may be long overdue a victory, but stranger things have happened and his perennial accuracy means this is a legitimate chance for Bezuidenhout.

Making the cut in all four starts at this event, he managed a best of T22 last year. His experience at this course and ability to putt well, combined with a steady run of recent form, suggests to me that Bezuidenhout could do well this week.