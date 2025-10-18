Ryder Cup Stars Attend DP World Diwali Party At India Championship

The inaugural DP World India Championship is providing the opportunity for some of the world’s best players to enjoy a rare visit to the subcontinent.

The likes of Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Team Europe captain Luke Donald and Ben Griffin are all present at the event, which has one round to play at Delhi Golf Club.

However, it’s not just the opportunity to compete in the tournament that the players are taking advantage of, with Indian hospitality also being afforded to the stars during their stay.

One big occasion was the DP World's Diwali Party, which took place after the second round and saw the aforementioned players in attendance.

The DP World Tour has released a series of images and videos from the event, showing the players wearing Indian attire. In one of the videos, Hovland remarks he “fits right in,” before adding of the clothing: “I like it. Comfy!”

Viktor arrives at DP World’s Diwali Party 🇮🇳👋#DPWIC pic.twitter.com/MkQ7iXOAoAOctober 17, 2025

Ben Griffin arrives at DP World’s Diwali Party 🇮🇳👋#DPWIC pic.twitter.com/O20s6Vyw9AOctober 17, 2025

Later, Fleetwood gave the party his seal of approval, writing on X: “When in India!! Amazing evening last night at DP World’s Diwali Party.”

When in India!! Amazing evening last night at DP World’s Diwali Party. pic.twitter.com/4qprA4gXKtOctober 18, 2025

McIlroy went to the party with the Green Jacket he won at The Masters to complete his career Grand Slam in April. There, he met Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for the second time this week, having earlier exchanged a signed Masters flag and a signed cricket jersey at the tournament.

Following his third round of 68 that left him seven behind leader Keita Nakajima, McIlroy was asked his thoughts on the Diwali party.

He said: “Yeah, it was good fun. To be out there on stage with a living legend in Sachin and just to hear him talk a little bit about his career, that was really enjoyable for me.

“It was a great turnout. Obviously great music, and obviously DP World put on a great show, so it was nice to be there. Always nice for an excuse to put on the Green Jacket every now and then.”

The tournament marks McIlroy’s his first visit to India. Ahead of the opening round, he gave his early impressions of it, saying: “Yeah, it's great to be here, first and foremost. India is a country that I've wanted to travel to for a long time.

“Yeah, it's a very vibrant place. I haven't had a chance to see a lot of the country or a lot of the city, but the welcome has been incredible and everyone that I've met has been wonderful and welcoming. So I really appreciate that.”

In the final round of the tournament, Nakajima and Fleetwood are the final two to tee it up, beginning at 12.20pm local time.