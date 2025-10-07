Open De Espana 2025 Betting Tips: Who Are Our Panel Of Experts Backing To Win?
Who will win the Open De Espana 2025? Our panel of betting experts have done their research and believe they have the answer with these great value picks...
Jonny Leighfield, Matt Cradock, Elliott Heath
As we move towards the latter stages of the DP World Tour season, it's time to head to Madrid for the Open De Espana.
A thrilling play-off last year, between eventual winner Angel Hidalgo and tournament favourite Jon Rahm, made this one of the more exciting events on the calendar - with a trio of Spaniards securing the top three spots on the leaderboard.
There are seven LIV Golfers in the field this week, including two-time champion Jon Rahm, so there is plenty of talent to sift through in order to find the winner.
As well as selecting their best bets for the Baycurrent Classic on the PGA Tour this week, the team at Golf Monthly HQ have also been working hard to crunch the numbers and unearth hidden trends that could point to the winner in Madrid...
Open De Espana: Course Information
Club de Campo Villa de Madrid is a par-71 track and is relatively short in length, measuring a shade of 7,100 yards.
We have seen plenty of the tree-lined course over the years, so can be pretty certain about what to expect with elevation changes, undulating terrain and small greens.
Taking advantage of the par-5s will be key around here, with low scores and plenty of birdies required throughout the card to take home the title on Sunday.
Open De Espana: Previous Winners
Year
Winner
Score
2024
Angel Hidalgo
-14
2023
Matthieu Pavon
-23
2022
Jon Rahm
-25
2021
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
-19
2020
Cancelled
Cancelled
Open De Espana Betting Picks
Pick One: David Puig (+1800) To Win @ BetMGM
The LIV prospect has all the makings of a future star and this could be a breakout week for him in a career that already includes two Asian Tour titles.
The Spaniard was T3 here last year and should hopefully contend again on home soil after a T50 at the Dunhill last time out in very different conditions.
Puig has had a brilliant season on LIV Golf, where he was inside the top-20 in every event to place 10th in the season standings, which came after 3rd and T4th finishes in Ras Al Khaimah and Bahrain on the DP World Tour.
Pick Two: Kristoffer Reitan (+2800) To Win @ BetMGM
The Norwegian has been one of the standout players this year on the DP World Tour and he carries great form into the Spanish Open, so I’m picking him to contend once again.
Reitan was T5 at both the Dunhill Links and French Open in his last two starts and has proven pedigree in his rookie season with a win at the Soudal Open. He is set for the PGA Tour next year after eight top-10s in 2025 so far.
Pick One: David Puig (+1800) To Win @ BetMGM
The heavy favorite is Rahm, which is understandable given his incredible record in this event, and the fact he's coming off the back of a winning Ryder Cup where, once again, he played a pivotal part.
For this week, though, I'm opting for David Puig, due to the fact that the Spaniard claimed a T3 at this event last season, that included a disappointing level-par final round.
Having the home crowd behind him, the 23-year-old will be hungry for a win on home soil and to turn his season around following a T50 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last week.
Pick Two: Jayden Schaper (+6600) To Win @ BetMGM
I've tried to look for value with my second pick and, after potentially going with Sergio Garcia, I have instead gone for South Africa's Jayden Schaper - who has a tendency to throw in a strong result, given the fact he's finished 9th, T10th, 3rd and T5th in his last 10 starts.
Last year, he finished solo ninth at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and, had it not been for a four-over-par 75 first round, he could have potentially challenged for the victory.
He's in good form and possesses some nice results in Madrid, so I think he stands at good odds for this week.
Pick One: Jon Rahm (+300) To Win @ BetMGM
If I've said it once, I've said it 1,000 times - three times a little is better than 3,000 times nothing.
And if Jon Rahm does what everyone expects him to this week, you will triple your stake.
The Spaniard has won this tournament three times in six starts before, including twice at this very golf course, and his other three appearances read T17th, T9th and second (lost in a playoff).
Rahm looked in imperious touch during the Ryder Cup and I fully expect him to come out firing again this week. Barring something extraordinary, I can only see one winner.
Pick Two: Todd Clements (+6600) To Win @ BetMGM
As far as a potential sleeper pick goes, Todd Clements might not be the worst option out there.
The Englishman is coming off T10th and T15th results in his two most recent starts and does appear to enjoy his time at the Open de España, if past results are anything to go by.
In 2023, he finished T35th despite losing almost a stroke off the tee while he managed T13th last year despite losing 0.59 strokes on the green.
If it all comes together across four days in Madrid, Clements could become Rahm's surprise challenger or at least bag himself a top-10.
Pick One: Jon Rahm (+300) To Win @ BetMGM
I have to agree with Jonny here. If it looks like a duck, moves like a duck and sounds like a duck... chances are it's a duck.
Or, in this case, if it looks like a three-time champion, swings the golf club like a serial contender in this competition and arrives fresh off the back of a monumental Ryder Cup win... it's probably the Jon Rahm (and you should definitely side with him).
There isn't much more I can add to Jonny's analysis, other than the fact he ranks 1st for Strokes Gained (SG): Tee to green, SG: Around the green and SG: Total in this field. Hate the price... love the pick!
Pick Two: Angel Ayora (+3300) To Win @ BetMGM
Like I said, Jon Rahm wins this in my opinion. However, if pressed for a second pick, I also wouldn't be surprised to see a strong performance from Angel Ayora.
The young Spaniard has been a little erratic in terms of performances in his debut DP World Tour season, which is to be expected, but his talent is undeniable.
He appears to have settled slightly better in the last ten events, banking four top-10 finishes including three in his last five. He finished T5 in Scotland last week, has the benefit of being a long but accurate driver of the golf ball and will attract some home support this week - so there is plenty to like.
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Tommy Fleetwood
Tour Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf UK
+900
Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
Rory McIlroy
Amgen Irish Open
+400
Jonny Leighfield
