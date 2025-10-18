'I Miss The Majors' - Graeme McDowell Eyeing Masters And Open Championship Return After Five Year Major Drought

Although we're six months away from any Major golf, now is the time for players to attempt to qualify, with a run of events providing chances for those looking to wrap up their place in the big four championships.

On the 30th October, the Hong Kong Open, which takes place on the Asian Tour, not only has a $360,000 first prize, but also a spot in both The Masters and The Open Championship for 2026.

There will be a lot to play for and, among those vying for a Major return is Graeme McDowell, who hasn't featured in one since The Masters over five years ago.

Last featuring in the 2020 Masters, McDowell stated recently: "It would be amazing to win. I played The Masters (in 2020); that was the last time I played a Major.

"Obviously I love what I'm doing, I love the LIV Golf schedule but I do miss the big tournaments. I miss the Majors, I miss the access to those and obviously it's an amazing prize.

"There has been some great champions at Fanling and it is a golf course that I believe I can play well on, and have played well in the past there. So clearly I'll be going there next week ready to go and obviously I will be highly motivated."

Taking place at Hong Kong Golf Club, which staged LIV Golf Hong Kong in 2024, McDowell will be one of 31 LIV Golfers teeing it up, as defending champion Patrick Reed returns.

Being an International Series event, Major spots and prize money are up for grabs, as are Asian Tour Order of Merit points and International Series Rankings points, which go toward the season-long standings.

McDowell has played the course in a competitive environment numerous times, finishing T8 and T12, respectively, when the LIV Golf League was in town.

"LIV Golf has gone there the last couple of years and then back in the European Tour days, I would always come to the Hong Kong Open. I feel like I must have played maybe a dozen tournaments at Fanling over the years.

"I love the city, I love the food and the experience of Hong Kong. I think the golf course, it's obviously such an old-school test, a classic Asian golf course."

The Hong Kong Open is one of six events that fall under the new initiative from Augusta National, home to The Masters, and The R&A, whereby invitations (one year exemptions) will be awarded to winners, or top finishers, of select national opens.

At the Open de Espana, Marco Penge claimed victory to earn his spot at Augusta National and Royal Birkdale in 2026.

Whoever wins in Hong Kong, or places highest without already being exempt will join him, with the national opens in the category being the Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open and South African Open.