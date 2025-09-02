Irish Open Sleeper Picks 2025: Forget Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry And Tyrrell Hatton - These Other Champions Could Challenge At The K Club

With no PGA Tour action for another week, the DP World Tour is free to take centre stage in the run up to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black later this month.

A number of current and former Ryder Cup players are in the Irish Open field at the K Club, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

The European trio - while obviously trying to win as well - will be aiming to fine tune their respective games along the way as they try to reach New York in prime shape to help Luke Donald's men provide an upset.

However, there is one member of Team Europe who is, surprisingly, not teeing it up this week - reigning champion, Rasmus Hojgaard. One half of the Danish twins will be playing at the BMW PGA Championship in a few days' time, but he has opted to automatically offer up his trophy to someone else and prepare in a different way.

As well as McIlroy and Lowry et al, some of the other outright betting favorites for the Irish Open include Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and England's Marco Penge.

Reigning champion Rasmus Hojgaard is not in the field this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

But away from those with the shortest odds, there are a number of other players who stand strong chances of gatecrashing the title challenge or banking their latest top-10.

Below, we've listed a number of pros we believe are capable of performing such a role at the 2025 Irish Open, hosted by The K Club.

Irish Open Sleeper Picks 2025

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Mansell +8000 To Win (+550 Top-10) @ BetMGM

The Englishman comes into the week in red hot form after a sixth-place finish last time out at the European Masters, where he recorded his second-best statistical week of the year in terms of both Approach and Putting.

Mansell has a win already this season in Singapore and looks a good outside pick for another top-10 in this stacked field.

Andy Sullivan +6600 To Win (+500 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Former Ryder Cupper and four-time DP World Tour winner Andy Sullivan is on a very good run of form heading into the K Club, with his last four results reading 5th-T16th-T7th-T17th.

He has four top-20s through the years in the Irish Open, including a runner-up in 2019. The Englishman can mix it with the best when on form so he’s another I like him for a top-10 pick at these odds.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurie Canter +6000 To Win (+450 Top-10) @ BetMGM

I backed Canter for his victory at the Bahrain Championship, so, although there's some sentimental value behind this pick, there's also some sense as I feel the Englishman is due a big result.

Having not played since the British Masters, earning a T64th, he did claim a T7th at the BMW International Open the event prior, showing that his form is there. Canter possesses plenty of distance off the tee, as well as excellent approach play, so if he can keep the ball in play and get the putter firing, I fancy him to go well at strong odds.

Martin Couvra +15000 To Win (+1100 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Admittedly, the Frenchman hasn't shown great form, missing three cuts in a row in his last three starts. However, prior to that run, he had a runner-up finish at the Italian Open and a T8th at the Austrian Alpine Open, so his results are there.

Possessing a great all-round game, specifically accuracy off the tee, approach play and putting, I'm hoping the Frenchman is able to re-find his form from a month ago, where he seemed to be in contention every week. Heading to a new course, it could well be a fresh start for the 22-year-old, who already has a victory in 2025.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Lindell +8000 To Win (+550 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Since graduating from the HotelPlanner Tour last year, Lindell has taken his time to adjust but is now playing some really good golf and showing what he can do - especially with putter in hand. His putting stats in each of his past seven starts have seen positive strokes gained, with as many as 1.60 at The Open.

The Finnish player is similar to Sullivan in that he can suffer off the tee in terms of distance, but every other aspect of his game is rocking at the moment and he's in good form. As a result, I would not be surprised to see Lindell gatecrash the top-10 come Sunday.