I Recorded All Of Scottie Scheffler's Major Rounds In 2025... Take A Look At These Remarkable Numbers
We pick out some incredible numbers from the World No.1's Major Championship rounds this year
Scottie Scheffler won half the Majors on offer this year as the World No.1 ends the season as the 2025 PGA Champion and Open Champion.
Scheffler made the cut in all four men's Majors for the second successive campaign and shot 32-under-par for his 16 rounds this season, a total that puts him 21 strokes clear of Rory McIlroy in second in the 2025 combined men's Major leaderboard.
It's a continuation of his dominance that has now stretched three years, with Scheffler winning 17 times on the PGA Tour since February 2022, plus the Olympic Gold medal last year and two Hero World Challenges.
He is rightly drawing Tiger Woods comparisons and currently sits 1st in Strokes Gained: Total, Off the tee, tee to green and approach, as well as leading the PGA Tour in scoring average.
Put simply, he is frighteningly good, and is now just a US Open away from joining Rory McIlroy in the career grand slam club.
We recorded his scores for every single Major round in 2025 and found some very impressive stats. Take a look below...
32-under-par
For 16 rounds of Major Championship golf in 2025, the Texan was 32-under-par.
That means he averaged two-under-par in each round across the year on the toughest tests the sport can find in the most pressurized environments. That's Augusta National, Quail Hollow, Oakmont Country Club and Royal Portrush off the tips while playing for legacy and millions across a variety of different conditions.
While his average score was two-under, he actually only shot two-under-par once, which came on the opening day of the PGA Championship.
His two-under per round average is even more impressive when you consider that 1/4 of his rounds this year were played over Oakmont Country Club, regarded as one of the toughest courses in the world, in US Open conditions.
He finished the week four-over there, where champion JJ Spaun was the only man to end the week in red numbers.
The scoring average at Oakmont was 74.180, with Scheffler comfortably beating that with 71.
For his 16 rounds, ten were under par, two were over par and four were level par.
He broke 70 in nine of his 16 rounds and three of them were bogey-free.
The Masters
-2
PGA Championship
-2.75
US Open
+1
The Open
-4.25
Birdies vs Bogeys
The World No.1 made 70 birdies across his 16 Major rounds this year, which is an average of 4.375 each round.
The 2025 PGA Tour average is 3.68 per round, meaning Scheffler made 0.695 more birdies per round in the four Majors than regular PGA Tour players do on tour courses. Remarkable.
He made 40 bogeys throughout the four Majors, which equals an average of 2.5 per round.
Eagles vs Doubles
Scheffler incredibly made more eagles in the 2025 Major Championships than doubles.
His eagles came in the 1st and 3rd rounds of the PGA Championship and the 3rd round of The Open.
He made a double on the opening day of the PGA Championship and in the final round of The Open, which were his only two doubles in the entire 2025 Major season.
That means he didn't make a single double-bogey at the 2025 Masters or US Open!
There were 316 double bogeys at the 2025 US Open. Scheffler made 0.
There were 135 doubles or worse at The Masters, a number which Scheffler again did not contribute to.
Masters winner Rory McIlroy became the first man to win the Green Jacket with four doubles, which puts into perspective just how solid Scheffler's play was.
McIlroy, who was second in the combined 2025 Major leaderboard, made nine doubles in his 16 Major rounds - a whopping seven more than Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Major rounds:
