Bazza's Best Bets: Baycurrent Classic 2025 Outright Winner, Sleeper And Top-10 Finish Picks

After a profitable week at the Ryder Cup, with my outright tip on Europe to win and my day one morning session correct score selection both romping home, I am ready to get back to it and hunt out the value in the betting markets.

This event has a new look to it, replacing the familiar favourite ZOZO Championship as the PGA Tour's annual trip to Japan, and with a new venue we are going to have to work extra hard to make sense of the data.

With a number of notable names in the field at the Baycurrent Classic, even despite Tony Finau's withdrawal, there is plenty of top tier talent to pick from.

So, after crunching the numbers and whittling down the contenders, who has made it onto the card for Bazza's Best Bets at the Baycurrent Classic this week? Let's find out...

Baycurrent Classic 2025 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead and Resident Betting Expert For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! In this weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice. You can also find my betting tips through the Golf Monthly betting hub. Each week, I have been given 10 points to spend - and I will be transparently sharing my profit and loss each week to help you track the success of my betting tips.

Baycurrent Classic: Course Information

Yokohama Country Club, Japan

Par Score: 71

Yardage: 7,315 yards

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grass: Bentgrass (greens) and Zoysia blend (fairways and rough)

Summary: Tree-lined track that tests a player's full range of skills, with some fairways that are generous in width and others that are significantly tighter. Zoysia grass is used in the fairways and rough, which will certainly test players ability to adapt, as this blend is only sporadically seen on the PGA Tour.

Outright Winner Betting Tips

Outright Winner: Alex Noren (3pts @ +1600 with BetMGM)

Alex Noren has been playing frighteningly good golf of late, winning in two of his last three starts.

The most recent came in his last appearance, when winning the BMW PGA Championship hours before heading out to join Luke Donald's leadership team at the Ryder Cup.

While he will have surely been disappointed that his run of excellent form came too late to warrant a captain's pick, Noren will almost certainly be buoyed by Team Europe's incredible performance and historic victory in New York.

Now, following three incredibly positive experiences in September, he returns to PGA Tour action at a course which suits him perfectly.

A premium on accuracy and great ball striking at Yokohama Country Club aligns seamlessly with Noren ranking 17th for driving accuracy and 12th for Strokes Gained: Tee to green in this field (last 12 months data).

While he is one of the favourites in the market, with a price a littler shorter than I'd like, I feel he warrants being there and I'd kick myself if I missed out as all signs point to the Swedish star.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Outright Winner: Rasmus Hojgaard (2pts @ +2200 with BetMGM)

Rasmus Hojgaard is another player who will be riding a wave of positivity following Team Europe's Ryder Cup win at the end of September, despite not scoring a point himself individually.

He returned to PGA Tour action impressively last week, finishing tied-3rd at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was actually his third top-3 finish in his last five starts.

That result helped Hojgaard secure his PGA Tour card for another season, so he can play freely as he hunts a first tour win.

Hojgaard has won, contended and flourished on courses all around the world thanks to his time on the DP World Tour, which should also stand him in good stead as the field heads to an unfamiliar venue.

His recent strong form has seen an upturn in his accuracy off the tee, which will be important here for a player who typically favours tracks that reward length.

Hojgaard ranks 13th for SG: Approach and 4th for SG: Putting in the last three months, so has all the tools to claim a first PGA Tour win this week.

Both Hojgaard and Noren have been in incredible form recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleeper Betting Tips

Sleeper: Gary Woodland (1pt @ +5000 with BetMGM)

Gary Woodland, in contrast to the elation experienced by Noren and Hojgaard, will naturally have hoped for better as part of Keegan Bradley's leadership team at Bethpage Black.

He can, however, use that disappointment as fuel for his own Ryder Cup charge and will no doubt be targeting qualification for the 2027 tournament in Ireland.

Prior to the Ryder Cup, Woodland was in a pretty decent run of form.

Three consecutive top-23 finishes is a marked improvement on recent efforts, with much better consistency after achieving just one top-20 finish since he was runner-up in Texas earlier in the season.

In the last 3 months, Woodland ranks 23rd for driving accuracy, 12 for SG: Approach and 8th for SG: putting (in this field), suggesting he is trending the right direction.

I believe he is coming into this event under the radar, but I am willing to back him with a small stake in the hope things click at Yokohama Country Club.

Attention shifts back to playing for Gary Woodland after being part of Keegan Bradley's leadership team at Bethpage Black (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top-10 Finish Betting Tips

Top-10 Finish: Michael Kim (4pts @ +300 with BetMGM)

Michael Kim surged to victory on the final day of the Open De France a couple of weeks ago, which was an event held on another track that was fiddly and tight in places.

Kim has actually played some great golf this year, finishing in the top-10 on four occasions on the PGA Tour including at the second FedEx Cup Playoff event, the BMW Championship.

Kim is reasonably accurate off the tee, ranks 6th for SG: Approach in the last three months and has recent winning form - so I can see him banking another top-10 finish as momentum continues to build.

Michael Kim is having a great season, but could it be about to get a whole lot better? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Are You Backing This Week?

So, those are Bazza's best bets for the Baycurrent Classic 2025 - but, who are you backing for success?

Drop us your thoughts in the comments box below and share your formula for finding the champion.