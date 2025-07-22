3M Open Sleeper Picks: Recent Major Form Could Be Key For A Strong Week At TPC Twin Cities

Following championship favorite Scottie Scheffler's victory at The Open Championship, we now head to the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

Being the week after a Major, the field isn't as strong as we have seen in previous weeks, but that doesn't mean it won't be an exciting tournament, with two stroke winning margins being the difference in over half the 3M Opens.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's more, with a weaker field, there is arguably more value to be had, especially as the big names like Scheffler and Rory McIlroy aren't present, meaning a wider spread of odds.

As of writing, Chris Gotterup and Sam Burns are the tournament favorites at +1800, with multiple recognized players providing eye-catching odds, especially when it comes to sleeper picks.

Last year, for example, Jhonattan Vegas won the 3M Open for his first PGA Tour victory in seven years. Coming into the tournament, he had odds of over +10000, showing that one strong week can make a huge difference.

Below, we've noted down a couple of sleeper picks we believe could well be worth an each-way bet at the 2025 3M Open.

3M OPEN SLEEPER PICKS 2025

Prices via FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publication)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max McGreevy (+9000)

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour graduate missed the cut at the Rocket Classic and John Deere Classic before flying over to Scotland and also missing the weekend at Renaissance Club. However, he’s clearly found something in his game as, back home at the Barracuda last week, the Oklahoman played a brilliant tournament to finish T4.

McGreevy is relatively unknown but he won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last year before triumphing at the prestigious Dunlop Phoenix Tournament on the Japan Golf Tour at the end of 2024. He knows how to win and seems to have found something in his game, so I like his chances.

David Skinns (+25000)

I can’t resist Skinns at odds of +25000 considering the form he has found these last two weeks.

The Englishman definitely blows hot and cold but is worth a look at the 3M Open after posting a T8 at the Barracuda last week after a T4 at the ISCO Championship in his previous start. Skinns was also T9 at last month’s RBC Canadian Open and was a solid T24 here in 2024.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matti Schmid (+8000)

Like Skinns, Schmid has been extremely hot and cold this season, with the German mixing in some excellent results with several missed cuts.

Finishing second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Schmid has top 10s at the Puerto Rico Open and Corales Puntacana Championship so, when he's on, he's on. Those results obviously help, but a T12 in this tournament last year gives me hope he can perform again at the 3M Open.

Chris Kirk (+12000)

A six-time PGA Tour winner, the experienced Kirk has a tendency to pop-up and compete in these types of events and, looking at his recent form, minus a missed cut at The Open, the American is playing some good golf.

Finishing T12 at the US Open, a runner-up finish at the Rocket Classic shows he has form. What's more, he is positive in terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Approach-the-Green, aspects that are important at TPC Twin Cities. Needing a big week ahead of the playoffs, I believe Kirk offers great value at this week's 3M Open.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Haotong Li (+6500)

The Chinese pro is coming off the back of a T4 finish at The Open Championship and is setting his sights on the PGA Tour next season via a strong end to this campaign.

His power off the tee and excellent putting could surprise a few at TPC Twin Cities as the DP World Tour star is largely unknown on this side of the pond. A tidy run of form and the excitement surrounding a season debut in an exclusive PGA Tour event could give Li the boost he needs to spring a shock challenge.

Jacob Bridgeman (+7500)

Bridgeman didn't enjoy the best time in Scotland on his most recent start, but a T5 on a TPC layout the week before proves he isn't struggling and is capable of performing on these kinds of courses.

His John Deere Classic performance featured a gain in strokes in all four main categories despite sitting around the average mark for distance off the tee and number of fairways found. Crucially, for this week, Bridgeman is a strong putter who is capable of efficiently navigating his way around a golf course. In an open field, the American could surge through unnoticed.