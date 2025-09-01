Irish Open 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win
A stellar field is gathering at The K Club for this week's Irish Open on the DP World Tour - check out the odds for the leading players and our picks to win
As excitement builds towards the Ryder Cup later this month, some of the world's best are preparing for Bethpage Black by teeing it up at the DP World Tour's Irish Open.
The latest event in the DP World Tour's Back 9 sequence is sure to attract plenty of attention, too, with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall not beginning until next week and an excellent field assembled.
Rory McIlroy is one of the most notable names competing at The K Club, not only in terms of reputation but also in relation to the betting market. However, he is likely to be pushed all the way by his Team Europe peers in Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.
Other stars of the game involved this week include Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Jhonattan Vegas and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, with each trailing McIlroy by some margin in the betting.
Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading players as well as our picks to win the Irish Open.
Irish Open Course Fast Facts
- Course Name: The K Club (Palmer Course)
- Location: Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland
- Established: 1991
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,441
- Course Record: (-9) 63 - Joakim Lagergren, 2024
- Times Hosted: 2
Irish Open Previous Winners
Year
Champion
Winning Score
Course
2024
Rasmus Hojgaard
-9 (one stroke)
Royal County Down
2023
Vincent Norrman
-14 (one stroke)
The K Club
2022
Adrian Meronk
-20 (three strokes)
Mount Juliet
2021
Lucas Herbert
-19 (three strokes)
Mount Juliet
2020
John Catlin
-10 (two strokes)
Galgorm Castle
2019
Jon Rahm
-16 (two strokes)
Lahinch
2018
Russell Knox
-14 (playoff - Ryan Fox)
Ballyliffin
2017
Jon Rahm
-24 (six strokes)
Portstewart
2016
Rory McIlroy
-12 (three strokes)
The K Club
2015
Soren Kjeldsen
-2 (playoff - Eddie Pepperell, Bernd Wiesberger)
Royal County Down
Irish Open Tournament Betting Odds
BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win
Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.
Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Rory McIlroy (+400)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+1000)
- Shane Lowry (+1400)
- Marco Penge (+1600)
- Patrick Reed (+1800)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2000)
- Jordan Smith (+2500)
- Thorbjorn Olesen (+2800)
- Keita Nakajima (+3300)
- Tom McKibbin (+3300)
- Brooks Koepka (+4000)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)
- John Parry (+4000)
- Kristoffer Reitan (+4000)
- Thriston Lawrence (+4000)
- Haotong Li (+4500)
- Jesper Svensson (+5000)
- Ryan Gerard (+5000)
- Thomas Detry (+5000)
- All other players priced at +6600
Irish Open Betting Picks
Pick One: Shane Lowry +1400 To Win @ BetMGM
The Irishman returns home this week having had a short rest following his T13th finish in the Tour Championship and final FedEx Cup standings. Lowry has had another impressive season so far with two runners-up finishes and two other top-10s, so I think he is in good shape to challenge this week in a field where he is among the highest quality players.
He finished T3rd at the K Club two years ago, too, so I like his chances to bag a first victory since the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.
Pick Two: Jordan Smith +2500 To Win @ BetMGM
Smith is another who played well here two years ago at the K Club, with the Englishman finishing T12th after a tough final round. He has had a solid season with just one missed cut from 18 events so is certainly due an end to his near-three-year winless run that stretches back to October 2022's Portugal Masters.
The two-time DP World Tour winner has two runners-up finishes this year and has just gone 6-T33-T17 over his last three starts so is well placed to challenge in Ireland.
Pick One: Marco Penge +1600 To Win @ BetMGM
The Englishman has, arguably, been the best player on the DP World Tour over the last few months, with Penge winning the Danish Golf Championship and backing it up with a T6th at the British Masters and a T8th at the Omega European Masters.
On a course that measures a near 7,500 yards, I believe the two-time DP World Tour winner will have what it takes to overpower it, especially as previous winners include Vincent Norrman and Rory McIlroy, two very strong drivers of the golf ball. He's in good form and the course suits his game, so why can't Penge make it win number three this week?
Pick Two: Daniel Brown +8000 To Win @ BetMGM
Like Penge, Brown has enjoyed an excellent run of form lately, securing a win at the BMW International Open, as well as a T19th at the Nexo Championship and a T8th at the British Masters.
Stats-wise, Brown ranks solidly all-round, sitting 62nd for driving distance, 43rd in greens in regulation and 51st in average putts per round. On a course like the K Club, where ball striking is important, that will put him in good stead for yet another strong week on the DP World Tour.
How To Watch The Irish Open
US/ET
- Thursday, September 4 - Round One: 3:00am - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports), 11:00am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
- Friday, September 5 - Round Two: 8:00am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
- Saturday, September 6 - Round Three: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
- Sunday, September 7 - Round Four: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
UK/BST
- Thursday, September 4 - Round One: 8:00am - 1:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, September 5 - Round Two: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, September 6 - Round Three: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, September 7 - Round Four: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Tommy Fleetwood
Tour Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf UK
+900
Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.