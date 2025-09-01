Irish Open 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

As excitement builds towards the Ryder Cup later this month, some of the world's best are preparing for Bethpage Black by teeing it up at the DP World Tour's Irish Open.

The latest event in the DP World Tour's Back 9 sequence is sure to attract plenty of attention, too, with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall not beginning until next week and an excellent field assembled.

Rory McIlroy is one of the most notable names competing at The K Club, not only in terms of reputation but also in relation to the betting market. However, he is likely to be pushed all the way by his Team Europe peers in Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

Other stars of the game involved this week include Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Jhonattan Vegas and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, with each trailing McIlroy by some margin in the betting.

Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading players as well as our picks to win the Irish Open.

Irish Open Course Fast Facts

Course Name: The K Club (Palmer Course)

Location: Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland

Established: 1991

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,441

Course Record: (-9) 63 - Joakim Lagergren, 2024

Times Hosted: 2

Irish Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score Course 2024 Rasmus Hojgaard -9 (one stroke) Royal County Down 2023 Vincent Norrman -14 (one stroke) The K Club 2022 Adrian Meronk -20 (three strokes) Mount Juliet 2021 Lucas Herbert -19 (three strokes) Mount Juliet 2020 John Catlin -10 (two strokes) Galgorm Castle 2019 Jon Rahm -16 (two strokes) Lahinch 2018 Russell Knox -14 (playoff - Ryan Fox) Ballyliffin 2017 Jon Rahm -24 (six strokes) Portstewart 2016 Rory McIlroy -12 (three strokes) The K Club 2015 Soren Kjeldsen -2 (playoff - Eddie Pepperell, Bernd Wiesberger) Royal County Down

Irish Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Rory McIlroy (+400)

Tyrrell Hatton (+1000)

Shane Lowry (+1400)

Marco Penge (+1600)

Patrick Reed (+1800)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2000)

Jordan Smith (+2500)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+2800)

Keita Nakajima (+3300)

Tom McKibbin (+3300)

Brooks Koepka (+4000)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)

John Parry (+4000)

Kristoffer Reitan (+4000)

Thriston Lawrence (+4000)

Haotong Li (+4500)

Jesper Svensson (+5000)

Ryan Gerard (+5000)

Thomas Detry (+5000)

All other players priced at +6600

Irish Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Shane Lowry +1400 To Win @ BetMGM

The Irishman returns home this week having had a short rest following his T13th finish in the Tour Championship and final FedEx Cup standings. Lowry has had another impressive season so far with two runners-up finishes and two other top-10s, so I think he is in good shape to challenge this week in a field where he is among the highest quality players.

He finished T3rd at the K Club two years ago, too, so I like his chances to bag a first victory since the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.

Pick Two: Jordan Smith +2500 To Win @ BetMGM

Smith is another who played well here two years ago at the K Club, with the Englishman finishing T12th after a tough final round. He has had a solid season with just one missed cut from 18 events so is certainly due an end to his near-three-year winless run that stretches back to October 2022's Portugal Masters.

The two-time DP World Tour winner has two runners-up finishes this year and has just gone 6-T33-T17 over his last three starts so is well placed to challenge in Ireland.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Marco Penge +1600 To Win @ BetMGM

The Englishman has, arguably, been the best player on the DP World Tour over the last few months, with Penge winning the Danish Golf Championship and backing it up with a T6th at the British Masters and a T8th at the Omega European Masters.

On a course that measures a near 7,500 yards, I believe the two-time DP World Tour winner will have what it takes to overpower it, especially as previous winners include Vincent Norrman and Rory McIlroy, two very strong drivers of the golf ball. He's in good form and the course suits his game, so why can't Penge make it win number three this week?

Pick Two: Daniel Brown +8000 To Win @ BetMGM

Like Penge, Brown has enjoyed an excellent run of form lately, securing a win at the BMW International Open, as well as a T19th at the Nexo Championship and a T8th at the British Masters.

Stats-wise, Brown ranks solidly all-round, sitting 62nd for driving distance, 43rd in greens in regulation and 51st in average putts per round. On a course like the K Club, where ball striking is important, that will put him in good stead for yet another strong week on the DP World Tour.

How To Watch The Irish Open

US/ET

Thursday, September 4 - Round One: 3:00am - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports), 11:00am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

3:00am - 8:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports), 11:00am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports) Friday, September 5 - Round Two: 8:00am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

8:00am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports) Saturday, September 6 - Round Three: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports) Sunday, September 7 - Round Four: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

UK/BST

Thursday, September 4 - Round One: 8:00am - 1:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

8:00am - 1:00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, September 5 - Round Two: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

1:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, September 6 - Round Three: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, September 7 - Round Four: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

