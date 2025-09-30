Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Sleeper Picks 2025: Could A Flying Finn Or In-Form Aussie Challenge At St Andrews?

Immediately after the Ryder Cup, one of the DP World Tour's premier events has been tasked with resuming the season up in Scotland.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the year by both players and fans, with the European Ryder Cup stars involved this week likely to receive a hero's welcome when they tee it up at St Andrews' Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

As well as a handful of Luke Donald's victorious dozen, there are plenty of well-known faces from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf mixing in with the DP World Tour's best and brightest, so we're sure for a high-quality and entertaining four days.

While the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and three-time champion, Tyrrell Hatton are sure to receive most of the backing with sportsbooks and tipsters, the competitive nature of the top-20 would suggest that there is plenty of value to be found further down the list.

Many of the past champions have been bigger names with smaller prices, however, the list of runners up has regularly featured no shortage of surprise faces with huge odds beside them. For example, in 2024, Nicolas Colsaerts began with odds well over +10000 and only missed out by a stroke to Hatton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, there are at least two Major champions with starting prices of more than +5000, per BetMGM, in Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson.

Below, three of the Golf Monthly news team has picked out a couple of names we each believe are capable of contending on the first page of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prices via BetMGM (odds correct at time of publication)

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Lindell +6000 To Win (+450 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Lindell is not a household name yet but he is one of the most in-form players on the DP World Tour this season with four top-10s, three of which have been in his last five starts among T13th and T17th finishes.

The HotelPlanner Tour graduate had ten top-10s on the DPWT feeder circuit last year, including three runner-ups, so he’s definitely one to look out for. He could well be a DP World Tour winner before the year is up, so I’m picking him to continue this run for at least another top-10 this week.

Elvis Smylie +8000 To Win (+600 Top-10) @ BetMGM

The left-handed Australian was second in his last start at the French Open after a final-round 65 to continue his best ever season. The 23-year-old beat Cameron Smith by two in November to win the Australian PGA Championship and is now well in the running for one of the ten PGA Tour cards on offer to DP World Tour members.

Smylie was also sixth recently at the Danish Golf Championship so is clearly carrying some very good form. I like his chances for a top-10 this week or even better.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elvis Smylie +8000 To Win (+600 Top-10) @ BetMGM

The Australian has been getting better and better in 2025, with a runner-up finish at the FedEx Open de France showcasing where his game is right now. Over the final round, he looked in control of his swing and played superbly.

It's no secret that Smylie has performed well on links layouts either, registering a T31st at the Nexo Championship and a T34th at the Genesis Scottish Open. His all-round stats make for good reading, which is why I believe he has what it takes to claim another strong finish this time around.

Marcus Armitage +10000 To Win (+700 Top-10) @ BetMGM

I backed the Englishman at the BMW PGA Championship and, although he missed the cut there, he went on to finish T5th at the Open de France the week after, showing me that his game was there and that Wentworth was a blip.

Considering he has re-found some form, and has finished runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2023, I can't quite believe Armitage's odds are so high this week. It's not as if the second-place finish on the links was a fluke either, as the 38-year-old has previously finished T7th at the Scottish Challenge a few years ago.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Lindell +6000 To Win (+450 Top-10) @ BetMGM

To do well at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, it doesn't always pay to be long off the tee, but it definitely helps if your short game is razor sharp. That very much applies to the in-form Finn, Oliver Lindell - who has been in the green in relation to SG: Putting at each of his past eight events.

In addition to that, his chipping is solid and his approach game is excellent, with 10 out of his past 11 starts seeing strokes gained.

But, perhaps most importantly, Lindell has a good track record in links golf. He finished T28th at The Open earlier this year after taking the final spot at West Lancs and was T7th at the Nexo Championship, so he's perfectly capable of another top-10 this week.

Caleb Surratt +10000 To Win (+700 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Picking sleepers with a genuine chance this week feels tough, but I think someone who could be worth looking at is Caleb Surratt. The LIV golfer enjoyed an encouraging end to the season with his parent circuit and showed plenty of signs at this event last year, despite missing the cut.

His lack of Sunday action was all down to one horrible round at Carnoustie, with his stats otherwise showing real prowess on the greens and with the driver. A much more complete player than this time last year, Surratt could break into the top-10 if the draw falls his way.