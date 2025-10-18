DP World India Championship Tee Times 2025: Final Round

Some of the most high-profile players in the world are in the field for the DP World India Championship, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, but it's Keita Nakajima who leads the way with a round to play after a seven-under 65 on Saturday.

That led to the Japanese star opening up a two-shot advantage over Fleetwood to leave him just 18 holes from his second DP World Tour win, having previously won the 2024 Hero Indian Open.

Fleetwood could only manage a 69 in response to Nakajima - his worst of the week so far - but he remains in contention for his eighth DP World Tour win. As a result, Nakajima and Fleetwood are the last to head out, with a tee time of 12.20pm.

Immediately before them are 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and Jens Dantorp. Lowry begins the final round three back of Nakajima, while Dantorp is four behind in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour win. They begin at 12.10pm.

Alex Fitzpatrick and Daniel Hillier are also on 13 under. They begin at 12.00pm.

Another big pairing sees 2023 Open champion Brian Harman alongside Viktor Hovland. Harman is also four behind Nakajima with Hovland five off the lead. They start at 11.50am.

McIlroy begins the final round on 10 under, seven behind the leader. He's grouped with Bernd Wiesberger with a tee time of 10.55am.

Take a look at all of the DP World India Championship tee times for the final round below:

DP World India Championship Final Round Tee Times:

All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)

6.44am: Jordan Gumberg

6.50am: Abhinav Lohan, Nicolai von Dellinghausen

7.00am: Gavin Green, Julien Guerrier

7.10am: Ross Fisher, Anirban Lahiri

7.20am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jack Senior

7.30am: Manuel Elvira, Yannik Paul

7.40am: Gregorio De Leo, Jason Scrivener

7.50am: Bjorn Akesson, Fabrizio Zanotti

8.00am: Richard Sterne, Jacques Kruyswijk

8.15am: Hamish Brown, Shubhankar Sharma

8.25am: Darius van Driel, Adrian Otaegui

8.35am: Jordan Smith, Shiv Kapur

8.45am: Robin Williams, Casey Jarvis

8.55am: Pablo Larrazabal, Luke Donald

9.05am: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Joel Girrbach

9.15am: Nacho Elvira, Ugo Coussaud

9.25am: Darren Fichardt, Eugenio Chacarra

9.35am: Andreas Halvorsen, Tom Vaillant

9.55am: David Ravetto, Ben Griffin

10.05am: Marcel Schneider, Jannik De Bruyn

10.15am: Frederic LaCroix, Dhruv Sheoran

10.25am: Martin Couvra, Andy Sullivan

10.35am: Zander Lombard, Marcus Armitage

10.45am: Freddy Schott, Joost Luiten

10.55am: Bernd Wiesberger, Rory McIlroy

11.05am: Andrea Pavan, Ben Schmidt

11.15am: Thriston Lawrence, Michael Kim

11.30am: Jorge Campillo, Jayden Schaper

11.40am: Dan Bradbury, Brandon Robinson-Thompson

11.50am: Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman

12.00pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Daniel Hillier

12.10pm: Jens Dantorp, Shane Lowry

12.20pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Keita Nakajima

DP World India Championship TV Times: How To watch