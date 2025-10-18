DP World India Championship Tee Times 2025: Final Round

Keita Nakajima holds a two-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood with a round to play at Delhi Golf Club

Keita Nakajima and Tommy Fleetwood
Keita Nakajima leads Tommy Fleetwood by two with one round remaining
Some of the most high-profile players in the world are in the field for the DP World India Championship, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, but it's Keita Nakajima who leads the way with a round to play after a seven-under 65 on Saturday.

That led to the Japanese star opening up a two-shot advantage over Fleetwood to leave him just 18 holes from his second DP World Tour win, having previously won the 2024 Hero Indian Open.

DP World India Championship Final Round Tee Times:

All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)

  • 6.44am: Jordan Gumberg
  • 6.50am: Abhinav Lohan, Nicolai von Dellinghausen
  • 7.00am: Gavin Green, Julien Guerrier
  • 7.10am: Ross Fisher, Anirban Lahiri
  • 7.20am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jack Senior
  • 7.30am: Manuel Elvira, Yannik Paul
  • 7.40am: Gregorio De Leo, Jason Scrivener
  • 7.50am: Bjorn Akesson, Fabrizio Zanotti
  • 8.00am: Richard Sterne, Jacques Kruyswijk
  • 8.15am: Hamish Brown, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 8.25am: Darius van Driel, Adrian Otaegui
  • 8.35am: Jordan Smith, Shiv Kapur
  • 8.45am: Robin Williams, Casey Jarvis
  • 8.55am: Pablo Larrazabal, Luke Donald
  • 9.05am: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Joel Girrbach
  • 9.15am: Nacho Elvira, Ugo Coussaud
  • 9.25am: Darren Fichardt, Eugenio Chacarra
  • 9.35am: Andreas Halvorsen, Tom Vaillant
  • 9.55am: David Ravetto, Ben Griffin
  • 10.05am: Marcel Schneider, Jannik De Bruyn
  • 10.15am: Frederic LaCroix, Dhruv Sheoran
  • 10.25am: Martin Couvra, Andy Sullivan
  • 10.35am: Zander Lombard, Marcus Armitage
  • 10.45am: Freddy Schott, Joost Luiten
  • 10.55am: Bernd Wiesberger, Rory McIlroy
  • 11.05am: Andrea Pavan, Ben Schmidt
  • 11.15am: Thriston Lawrence, Michael Kim
  • 11.30am: Jorge Campillo, Jayden Schaper
  • 11.40am: Dan Bradbury, Brandon Robinson-Thompson
  • 11.50am: Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman
  • 12.00pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Daniel Hillier
  • 12.10pm: Jens Dantorp, Shane Lowry
  • 12.20pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Keita Nakajima

DP World India Championship TV Times: How To watch

  • US (ET): NBC Sports App (2.00am-3am), Golf Channel/NBC Sports App (3am-7.00am)
  • UK (BST): Sky Sports Main Event (7am), Sky Sports Golf (7am)
