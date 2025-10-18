DP World India Championship Tee Times 2025: Final Round
Keita Nakajima holds a two-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood with a round to play at Delhi Golf Club
Some of the most high-profile players in the world are in the field for the DP World India Championship, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, but it's Keita Nakajima who leads the way with a round to play after a seven-under 65 on Saturday.
That led to the Japanese star opening up a two-shot advantage over Fleetwood to leave him just 18 holes from his second DP World Tour win, having previously won the 2024 Hero Indian Open.
Fleetwood could only manage a 69 in response to Nakajima - his worst of the week so far - but he remains in contention for his eighth DP World Tour win. As a result, Nakajima and Fleetwood are the last to head out, with a tee time of 12.20pm.
Immediately before them are 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and Jens Dantorp. Lowry begins the final round three back of Nakajima, while Dantorp is four behind in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour win. They begin at 12.10pm.
Alex Fitzpatrick and Daniel Hillier are also on 13 under. They begin at 12.00pm.
Another big pairing sees 2023 Open champion Brian Harman alongside Viktor Hovland. Harman is also four behind Nakajima with Hovland five off the lead. They start at 11.50am.
McIlroy begins the final round on 10 under, seven behind the leader. He's grouped with Bernd Wiesberger with a tee time of 10.55am.
Take a look at all of the DP World India Championship tee times for the final round below:
DP World India Championship Final Round Tee Times:
All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)
- 6.44am: Jordan Gumberg
- 6.50am: Abhinav Lohan, Nicolai von Dellinghausen
- 7.00am: Gavin Green, Julien Guerrier
- 7.10am: Ross Fisher, Anirban Lahiri
- 7.20am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jack Senior
- 7.30am: Manuel Elvira, Yannik Paul
- 7.40am: Gregorio De Leo, Jason Scrivener
- 7.50am: Bjorn Akesson, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 8.00am: Richard Sterne, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 8.15am: Hamish Brown, Shubhankar Sharma
- 8.25am: Darius van Driel, Adrian Otaegui
- 8.35am: Jordan Smith, Shiv Kapur
- 8.45am: Robin Williams, Casey Jarvis
- 8.55am: Pablo Larrazabal, Luke Donald
- 9.05am: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Joel Girrbach
- 9.15am: Nacho Elvira, Ugo Coussaud
- 9.25am: Darren Fichardt, Eugenio Chacarra
- 9.35am: Andreas Halvorsen, Tom Vaillant
- 9.55am: David Ravetto, Ben Griffin
- 10.05am: Marcel Schneider, Jannik De Bruyn
- 10.15am: Frederic LaCroix, Dhruv Sheoran
- 10.25am: Martin Couvra, Andy Sullivan
- 10.35am: Zander Lombard, Marcus Armitage
- 10.45am: Freddy Schott, Joost Luiten
- 10.55am: Bernd Wiesberger, Rory McIlroy
- 11.05am: Andrea Pavan, Ben Schmidt
- 11.15am: Thriston Lawrence, Michael Kim
- 11.30am: Jorge Campillo, Jayden Schaper
- 11.40am: Dan Bradbury, Brandon Robinson-Thompson
- 11.50am: Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman
- 12.00pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Daniel Hillier
- 12.10pm: Jens Dantorp, Shane Lowry
- 12.20pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Keita Nakajima
DP World India Championship TV Times: How To watch
- US (ET): NBC Sports App (2.00am-3am), Golf Channel/NBC Sports App (3am-7.00am)
- UK (BST): Sky Sports Main Event (7am), Sky Sports Golf (7am)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
