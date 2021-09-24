Some of the best golf shoes we've spotted at this year's Ryder Cup and how you can get your hands on a pair.

The Best Golf Shoes We’ve Seen At The Ryder Cup

It is universally agreed that the Ryder Cup is the best event in golf and the event gives the chance for the 24 golfers from the USA and Europe to wear some bolder golf shoes.

The Ryder Cup is also one of the best times of the year for golf apparel as Team USA and Team Europe don some of the most fetching and partisan clothing you’ll likely see on a golf course.

On the American’s golf shoes so far this year we’ve spotted the customary stars and stripes, an American eagle and even lines of the American constitution on some pairs.

For the Europeans, we’ve seen a lot of yellow and blue designs added to some of the best golf shoes we’ve seen on Tour this year.

Nab a pair yourself and you can show your colours on course all year round.

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoes

Spotted on the feet of Bernd Wiesberger and Ian Poulter during Tuesday’s practice round, FootJoy has created this stunning Ryder Cup special design for its excellent Packard shoes.

There’s no mistaking which team shoes these are and we especially love the little details of the yellow laces and yellow FJ on the back of the shoe to match the 12 stars of the European flag.

The Packard shoe has been incredibly popular on Tour this year, and FootJoy have released special edition variants for all four Majors this year too.

On the Packard, FootJoy has combined the VersaTrax+ outsole with Pulsar Low Profile Cleats to give outstanding grip and traction when needed, but we love how subtle and classy this shoe looks.

We don’t think this model is available just yet but keep an eye out in case FootJoy release these to the public.

On the American side, Justin Thomas is also wearing the Packard and, well, where do we start with these?

Garish? Patriotic? Amazing? You decide, but with his match play record, Justin Thomas can wear whatever he wants in our opinion.

Thomas has gone all out for the 2020 Ryder Cup with these custom, one-of-a-kind, FootJoy Premiere Series Packard golf shoes.

Thomas has gone for all of the classic American iconography, from Lady Liberty on the back of the left shoe, to the first lines of the American constitution on the right shoe.

Throw in Uncle Sam, an American eagle and the Star and Stripes and you’ve got yourself a very American pair of golf shoes.

They really are one-of-a-kind so you won’t be able to pick a pair up for yourself unfortunately, but we thought we had to feature them as you’ll be seeing plenty of them in the coming days.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

Over to Team USA now and Champion Golfer Of The Year Collin Morikawa who has been spotted wearing a Ryder Cup special edition variant of the adidas ZG21 shoes.

Morikawa has been wearing the ZG21 shoe all year and this week he’ll be donning a sharp model in Team USA red, white and blue.

It’s perhaps more subtle than some of the European shoes on show this week, but we like it for that.

The adidas ZG21 shoes are a spiked shoe that are also extremely lightweight – weighing just 13 ounces.

The excellent grip on offer and waterproof upper will make it a great shoe around the changeable and undulating conditions at Whistling Straits.

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Golf Shoes

Another great European special by FootJoy this time spotted on the feet of Lee Westwood during the mid week practice rounds.

The FootJoy Flint golf shoe is very similar in design to the Packard but comes without spikes on the bottom and is a lower-profile, spikless option in the FootJoy Premiere Series range.

We’ve not seen these available yet in the European colours pictured above, but this is a classy and comfortable design available in a good range of colours.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes

These are the shoes of choice for the fast swinging American Bryson DeChambeau.

He’s been wearing the Puma Ignite Pwradapt Cage since they were launched earlier this year and they certainly provide the big hitter with plenty of grip.

We love the subtlety of these Ryder Cup special edition shoes (there are some louder American shoes later in this list) and they are a good match with the Team USA pinstripe trousers too.

We haven’t seen this version available widely yet, but Puma offer this excellent shoe in loads of different colours if you want a shoe that stands out on course.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes

Spotted on Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey from the European team, these excellent Nike golf shoes have been given a lick of European paint to celebrate the Ryder Cup week.

The Nike swoosh has been given a shock of European blue while the back of the shoe is now adorned with some European yellow and the stars of the European flag.

The Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 shoes are Nike’s flagship golf shoe – a spiked, leather all-round golf shoe great for pretty much any course in any condition.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes

We’ve also spotted American Brooks Koepka in a pair of Nike shoes with the European blue and yellow being replaced with the American red, white and blue.

The Air Zoom Infinity Tour shoes are a slightly different profile to the shoes McIlroy and Casey are wearing and resembles more of a running shoe than a traditional golf shoe.

Cuater The Wildcard Leather Golf Shoes

While Jon Rahm’s practice round shoes didn’t scream Team Europe, they’re a new addition we haven’t seen the Spaniard wear on Tour yet.

The Wildcard Leather shoes have been used by Rahm since he signed a clothing deal with Travis Mathew at the start of 2021 and we have only seen him in the white and black colourways so far.

They are a lightweight, spikeless golf shoe that features a SweetSpot Cushioning System for added comfort in this simple, casual style.