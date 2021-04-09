Get to know Austrian golfer Bernd Wiesberger a little better...

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Bernd Wiesberger

A seven-time winner on the European Tour, get to know Bernd Wiesberger with these 20 things you didn’t know about him.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Bernd Wiesberger

1. He grew up in Oberwart, Austria and currently lives just outside of his hometown

2. He learned to play golf from his father at where his dad was a founding member

3. His parents owned a local sports shop in his hometown and started the pro shop at his local golf club, which they still run

4. His home course is Reiters Golf and Country Club

5. If he wasn’t a pro golfer he would be a pro skier

6. He grew up playing football, tennis and basketball

7. He won the Austrian Amateur Stroke Play Championship three years in a row from 2004-2006

8. He attended Business School in Austria

9. He had to do military/social service for six months but was allowed to play golf at the same time as he was part of the national golf setup

10. He turned pro off +3 in 2006

Related: Bernd Wiesberger What’s in the bag?

11. His first pro victory came at the 2010 Allianz Golf Open de Lyon on the Challenge Tour

12. His maiden European Tour title came at the 2012 Ballantine’s Championship in April and went on to win the Austrian Open in July that year

13. He has been with Titleist his entire career and is an avid Scotty Cameron putter collector

14. He has won seven times on the European Tour

15. His best year as a pro came in 2019 where he won three times on the European Tour and finished 3rd in the Race to Dubai

16. His career-high world ranking is 21st

17. His best Major finish is a T15th at the 2015 PGA Championship where he played in the final group with eventual winner Rory McIlroy

18. He represented Austria at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

19. He missed out on the chance of qualifying for the 2018 Ryder Cup after a serious wrist injury and went there as a commentator for Sky Germany

20. Bernd has won over €13.7m on the European Tour at the time of writing

Listen to our interview with Bernd from April 2020: