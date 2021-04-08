We take a look at the golf apparel worn by Englishman Paul Casey.

What Is Paul Casey Wearing?

Paul Casey has been using Nike apparel and shoes for a long time now after also using Nike golf clubs before they stopped production in 2016.

Let’s take a look at his scripting for The Masters this week.

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Vapor Polo

Throughout the week Casey will wear four of the same polos just in different colours. It is the Nike Dri-FIT Vapor polo with a striped design that is available in five different colours, four of which we will see Casey in this week (White, Pink, Grey, Cyber Green)

It has the breathability and mobility you need to play at your best, and there is also Dry technology too which wicks sweat from your skin to help you stay dry and comfortable. The back of the collar is perforated for breathability in this high-heat area too which is a nice touch.

Nike Flex Golf Trousers

A favourite design of ours because of the stretch fabric, we believe Casey will wear Nike Flex Golf trousers this week at Augusta in different colours.

Nike Repel Golf Anorak

If the weather turns a bit nasty which it could this week, expect Casey to don this Repel Golf Anorak. The exterior has water repellent properties and the jacket can be tailored to fit nicely with things like the adjustment toggle at the waist.

Nike NK Space Dot Repel Hoodie

If Casey doesn’t put on the anorak above, he may go for this hoodie instead. It too has water repellent properties, as well as the comfort details, but comes in a bright and outlandish design. It also comes in white but Casey will opt for the Cyber Green colourway we think.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour Golf Shoes

Many Nike players have moved into the newer shoe designs such as the Victory Tour 2’s worn by Rory McIlroy, but Casey has stuck with these instead.

They benefit from various bits of technology to provide a stable and comfortable shoe. The Flyweave construction on the upper quarter is lightweight and flexible and the Nike React technology helps with comfort. The outsole has Integrated Traction too which gives grip for any stance.

Nike Aerobill Classic 99 MSTR Cap

His cap for the week will be the above model and we also think he has a couple of other different colours for the week too, such as pink and black.

Nike Stretch Woven Belt

Casey will also wear this Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Golf Belt which is incredibly stretchy for a comfortable fit on the course. It comes in several colours to suit any pant design.

Nike Tour Classic 3 Glove

Casey also uses what we think is a players version of the Nike Tour Classic 3 glove too.