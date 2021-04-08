The Spaniard wears TravisMathew apparel, Cuater shoes and a Callaway cap and glove

What Is Jon Rahm Wearing?

Jon Rahm signed with Callaway to start 2021 and he wears products from the Callaway-owned TravisMathew and Cuater brands.

TravisMathew says it is a “golf apparel & lifestyle brand inspired by the California coast” that “merges versatility with everyday style.”

Below we list what Rahm is wearing at Augusta National in the 2021 Masters:

TravisMathew Off The Cape Polo

The brand says that the Off The Cape polo is perfect for wearing on vacation or bringing the vacation itself.

It features a pineapple print and is made with a pima Cotton/polyester blend.

TravisMathew Right To Party Polo

The Right to Party is Rahm’s Friday polo of choice at Augusta National.

It features a geometric-print and is made with the same pima Cotton/polyester blend.

TravisMathew Handstamp Polo

Rahm’s Saturday polo is the palm-tree print Handtamp polo shirt from TravisMathew.

TravisMathew Heater Polo

The polo shirt Rahm hopes to be wearing underneath the Green Jacket on Sunday is the Heater.

It’s made with TravisMathew’s cutting-edge Prestige Prestige Pure Performance fabrications for a lightweight feel and 4-way stretch.

TravisMathew Right On Time Pants

The Right on Time pant features a subtle texture, lightweight construction, and 4-way stretch material.

It has been designed for the man on the move and aims to create a pant that could be worn for multiple occasions from the golf course to the office to a holiday.

Cuater Slated Belt

The Slated belt is made from genuine leather.

It is a reversible style featuring two color options (black and light grey).

What shoes does Jon Rahm wear?

Cuater The Wildcard Leather Golf Shoes

The Wildcard Leather shoes are inspired by Southern California.

They’re a lightweight, spikeless, golf shoe that is said to provide all of the performance benefits a golfer needs.

A SweetSpot Cushioning System adds comfort to the shoe that has been designed with the simple, casual style.

Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Cap

Rahm wears a Callaway cap after signing with the company to start 2021.

The Spaniard uses a full bag of Callaway clubs.

Callaway Tour Authentic Glove

This glove has been developed with feedback from Callaway’s staff players.

It’s a premium Cabretta leather offering but the introduction of Callaway’s innovative Griptac greatly enhances the tackiness and grip it delivers.