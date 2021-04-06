Take a look at what the big-hitting American wears on the golf course.

What Is Bryson DeChambeau Wearing?

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau is currently signed up to wear Puma golf gear from head-to-toe, and given how fast and hard he swings the golf club, it all has to be stretchy and give freedom of movement.

Puma regularly creates apparel with cutting-edge styling and Bryson has never been one to shy away from standing out from the crowd. This continues in 2021.

To get his look during the week of The Masters, take a look at his scripting below.

Puma MATTR Moving Day Polo

On both Thursday and Saturday Bryson has the new Puma MATTR Moving Day Polo on. On Thursday it has a white finish whilst on Saturday it is in black. Of course given the shirt name, the fact he is wearing it on Saturday makes sense…

The shirt makes use of a brand new MATTR (Materials, Technology and Research) fabric which has been designed to provide the highest level of performance when it matters most. It is very lightweight and the material also has excellent moisture wicking performance too.

Puma MATTR Hazard Polo

This MATTR fabric is also part of his Friday ‘Hazard’ polo which has a blue stripe design.

Puma MATTR One Way Polo

Finally his Sunday shirt is the One Way polo which looks great thanks to the colour block and striped finish.

Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Trousers

Bryson has the Jackpot 5 Pocket Trousers on throughout the week. We are huge fans of these, they also made our buyer’s guide on the best golf trousers, because they have an excellent combination of style, comfort and versatility, with the DryCELL technology coming in to protect from moisture when needed. For such a high-quality trouser, they offer good value especially when you consider how many different colours are available.

Puma Cloudspun Moving Day 1/4 Zip

When Augusta gets a little bit chilly Bryson will add this midlayer to his apparel. It is made from CLOUDSPUN, a circular knit fabric that provides an ultra-soft cotton feel which feels great on the skin. It comes in both a black and white colourway.

Puma Ignite PWRAdapt Caged

Bryson has been wearing these Caged shoes from Puma for a while and given the performance it comes as no surprise. The design is very unique while the Pwradapt traction pods on the outsole provide excellent 360-degree support and stability from any lie. The full-length Ignite cushioning is also a huge plus point too.

Puma Tour Driver Cap

One of the most recognisable characteristics of Bryson’s apparel on tournament days is his Ben Hogan style cap. It may look simple but it has a moisture-wicking performance sweatband to protect from sweat and a classic brim designed to shield from the sun.