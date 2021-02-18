Take a look at the new adidas clothing Collin Morikawa is wearing at this week's Genesis Invitational.

What Is Collin Morikawa Wearing?

Adidas’ new 2021 adicross clothing and footwear line up has arrived with an emphasis on a wearable streetwear style both on and off the golf course.

Audiences got their first glimpse of the new adicross styles at the Genesis Invitational, where Adidas athlete Collin Morikawa was seen wearing some of the new garments.

The 2021 adicross range is building off the success of the adicross launch in 2017, bridging the gap between lifestyle and performance through fashion-inspired, modern silhouettes meant to be worn both on and off the course.

Along with fellow Adidas Golf ambassadors Joaquin Niemann and Xander Schauffele, Morikawa showcased items from the adicross range from Thursday through to Sunday at the 2021 Genesis Invitational, with specific details on each product below.

Teeing off early on Thursday morning, Morikawa was sporting the new adidas adicross Quarter-zip Sweatshirt, made from a doubleknit fabric for a soft hand feel and casual warmth. It is also made with recycled content as part of Adidas’ ambition to end plastic waste.

UK Buy Now from adidas.co.uk for £50

What shirt is Collin Morikawa wearing?

On Thursday through to Saturday, Morikawa will be wearing the adicross Desert Print Polo, a unique design that was inspired by the desert sand landscape. This polo features perforated fabric in the body for enhanced breathability and moisture management.

US Buy Now at Adidas for $80

On Sunday, the American will be wearing the new adicross Draw Fade Mock Tee, a round neck polo offering a sporty design and a matte stripe graphic across the chest with the words ‘Draw’ and ‘Fade’.

This polo also features moisture wicking fabrics but its stand out feature is the sporty and distinctive round neck.

US Buy Now at Adidas for $70

UK Buy Now at Adidas for £35

What shoes is Collin Morikawa wearing?

Morikawa will also be sporting the Adidas ZG21 shoes throughout the week. These classic looking spiked shoes are lightweight and low profile, providing a solid foundation for every shot.

They are also made from 50% recycled materials, continuing Adidas’ goal to end plastic waste in their production.

US Buy Now at Adidas for $180

UK Buy Now at Adidas £150