What is the Northern Irishman wearing on Tour in 2021?

What Is Rory McIlroy Wearing?

After having used Oakley apparel at the start of his career, Rory McIlroy eventually signed with Nike in 2013 and continues to wear the brands shoes and apparel despite the fact they do not make golf clubs anymore.

It was reported that Rory was getting paid around $20 million per year at the time, and then he resigned with Nike again in 2017 in what we believe was a ten-year contract.

Related: Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

Check out what he’s wearing in 2021 and at The Masters below.

What Is Rory McIlroy Wearing?

Here is Rory’s scripting for the week and we have tried to find the equivalent pieces of apparel below.

Nike Dri-FIT Player Polo

This week it appears Rory is wearing four bespoke designs underneath the Nike Dri-FIT Player umbrella. We believe two of them are the Nike Dri-FIT Player polo with the signature pocket on the chest. What makes them bespoke to Rory appears to be the Nike swoosh which is absent from the model available to the public.

Nike Dri-FIT Player Striped Polo

The other two designs are also part of the Player line but have a striped finish. Both the polos have Dri-FIT technology at the core of the construction which helps Rory stay dry and comfortable, and the Player moniker adds a couple of premium details like the pearlised buttons and soft feel.

Nike Flex Golf Trousers

During the week we believe Rory will wear Nike Flex trousers. They provide a good amount of stretch thanks to the Flex fabric and the slightly tacky texture on the inner waistband keeps the shirt tucked in nicely.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 NRG Golf Shoes

In the lead-up to The Masters Nike unveiled three new designs of popular golf shoes, one of which was the Victory Tour 2. It got the sustainable treatment as the new model was made with a 100 percent recycled canvas upper, and the eco-friendly material is also used in the lace loops, as well as the canvas on the tongue of the golf shoes

We think the new grey and blue colourway looks great and we expect Rory to put them into play this week.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes

If Rory is not wearing the special NRG edition design above, he will then wear the normal Victory Tour 2 shoes.

Nike Legacy91 Cap

Rory will wear two different colours of the Legacy91 Cap throughout the week too.

Nike Stretch Woven Belt

The Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Golf Belt is incredibly stretchy for a comfortable fit on the course. It makes sense Rory uses it in various colour iterations then.

Special Edition Whoop Strap

Both Rory and Justin Thomas will also wear exclusive bands for the week at Augusta.

Find out how you can join Whoop

Nike Tour Classic 3 Glove

It looks like Rory will also opt for a Players only version of the Tour Classic 3 glove as well.