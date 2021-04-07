We take a look at what the four-time major winner is wearing out on the golf course

What Is Brooks Koepka Wearing?

It was a doubt whether Brooks Koepka would be able to play The Masters, having undergone surgery to repair a dislocation and ligament damage to his right knee on March 16th. However, he turned up to Augusta National on Sunday and has since stated his intentions to compete through the pain barrier.

The American has been a Nike golf athlete since 2016, donning attire featuring the famous swoosh at all four of his major championship victories.

This week at Augusta National, this will once again be on display with his scripting for the event.

Nike Dry Vapor Stripe Graphic Polo Shirt

For two of the four tournament days, assuming he makes the cut, the 30-year-old will be wearing the Nike Dry Vapor Stripe Graphic polo shirt in pink and white. This is one of the best Nike golf shirts on the market thanks to the Dri-Fit technology that helps with sweating, as well as the style and breathability it offers.

Nike Dry Vapor Line Jacquard Polo

Koepka’s shirt ensemble at Augusta National will be rounded out by the Nike Dry Vapor Line Jacquard polo shirt, which he will also wear on two of the tournament days. The shirt itself mimics the lines and markings of a golf course, bringing a touch of fashion to the fairways. It’s been made using predominately polyester (61% & 39% Nylon), which allows it to be both breathable and moisture-wicking. The American will be wearing the pink and grey versions of this shirt.

Nike Flex Golf Trousers

We believe he is wearing Nike Flex trousers throughout the week in a couple of different colours. Given his knee issues he will need a stretchy pair of pants which is what the Flex design is for. They provide a good amount of stretch thanks to the Flex fabric and the slightly tacky texture on the inner waistband keeps the shirt tucked in nicely.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes

Throughout the week, Koepka will wear the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour shoes that feature in our best golf shoes guide. These shoes were actually inspired by the American’s habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, and as such, they’re designed to provide speed and comfort in abundance. Koepka will be keeping it simple in terms of colour, wearing these in white.

Nike Aerobill Classic 99 MSTR Cap

His cap for the week will be the above model but in a white and pink colour design instead of the volt finish seen here.

Nike Stretch Woven Belt

Koepka will also wear this Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Golf Belt which is incredibly stretchy for a comfortable fit on the course.