We take a look at what the 2021 Players champion Justin Thomas is wearing out on the golf course.

What Is Justin Thomas Wearing?

Justin Thomas has had an excellent start to 2021 after winning The Players Championship for the first time in his career last month.

Off the golf course however, he was dropped by his previous clothing sponsor Ralph Lauren after using a homophobic slur on the course.

Since then, Thomas has been a free agent with no brand yet picking him up as an ambassador.

This week at Augusta National, we take a look at what he is wearing on the course.

Greyson Spirit Of Augusta Polo

Thomas has been using Greyson for his golf apparel since being dropped by Ralph Lauren earlier this year. He seems to have been wearing Greyson clothing and we don’t believe he has signed an official deal with them.

On Thursday at The Masters, he’s wearing the Spirit Of Augusta polo, specially made by the brand to mark the first men’s major of the year.

The stretchy and smart fabric is subtly dotted with some of the flora and fauna that makes Augusta National famous.

Victor Perez and Carlos Ortiz will also wear this polo over Masters week.

Greyson Montauk Trouser

We believe Thomas will wear this trouser across the week in its various colourways. On Thursday he was seen wearing the Eclipse colourway.

A traditional looking trouser, it is made from super stretchy fabric to make them comfortable and practical for a round of golf.

FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoes

Part of FootJoy’s 2021 Premiere Series, the Premiere Packard shoes were created with the help of a number of Tour pros to create the ideal golf shoe.

It’s a classic look but it is packed full of 2021 technology.

The Packard, named after FootJoy founder Frederick Packard, features exquisite detailing and pebble grain leather.

It also uses a calfskin croc print accent in the saddle area that is complemented by a natural leather welt and contrast stitching to provide a sophisticated aesthetic.

Titleist Tour Performance Cap

This classic Titleist cap is a great fit for most size heads and is also breathable thanks to the partially mesh back.

With ProV1 and ‘FJ’ stitching either of the cap, it’s a professional look to be able to take with you to the golf course.

FootJoy Pure Touch Glove

This is FootJoy’s most luxurious glove. Made from extremely soft Cabretta leather, it’s supremely supple and feels like a second skin on the hand.

The specially treated leather moulds to your hand and, together with the strategically placed, targeted elastic, the fit is second to none.