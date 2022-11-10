GolfBuddy Aim Quantum Rangefinder deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

GolfBuddy Aim Quantum Rangefinder Review

Golf laser rangefinders typically adopt a certain size and shape but one model that is bucking this trend is the new GolfBuddy Aim Quantum. Compact and cuboid in shape, it is designed to be conveniently stored in a variety of ways on your person or golf bag for easy access while providing the features golfers rely on to get fast and accurate distances.

It weighs just 148g and is shorter, in height anyway, than a credit card. Our on-course testing showed that this shape isn’t as comfortable in the hand versus a traditional rangefinder design when trying to keep it steady zapping the flag, but over time you get used to how to hold it.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite its modest size there is lots of technology to assist you on the course, notably the three targeting modes. The Scan mode provides ten seconds of continuous measurement as you pan the horizon while the Pin mode picks out the flag from a busy background. In doing so, the unit will vibrate to confirm, and it does it incredibly quickly - providing you’re able to aim it correctly.

(Image credit: Future)

To toggle the Slope functionality on/off you slide the switch on the front of the device. When you press the main button, a light around the ‘Aim Quantum’ writing with illuminate green if the slope is on or red to signify that it is off and and legal for tournament play. I expected the color key to be the other way round - green being a color that usually signifies ‘go’ and red being a common warning color. That said, this is one of the more vivid and obvious methods I’ve seen of letting playing partners know the status of your rangefinder with slope and could come in handy if your opponent is a stickler for following the latest Rules of Golf.

(Image credit: Future)

The carry case is unique in that it completely unfolds from the top, lending itself to being used when clipped to your belt. While it was perfectly useable accessing and storing it in this way and it didn’t affect my swing, I couldn’t help but feel having a case permanently attached to me looked somewhat naff. The Aim Quantum is undoubtedly small enough to be stored in your pocket when not in use though, which many golfers will enjoy.

(Image credit: Future)

Another added bonus of this device versus the Laser Atom is the 7x magnification, which allows you to see things further away more clearly, and the waterproof protection. It charges via a USB C cable, included in the box, so there’s no need to have to buy a new battery and the meter in the display will keep you updated on the level of charge. For £299.99, it’s within that mid-to-high price bracket, but offers plenty of features that many of the best golf rangefinders don’t.