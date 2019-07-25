We list some of the best GPS and laser range finder deals on the internet

Best Golf GPS And Laser Range Finder Deals Right Now

Having a good GPS or laser range finder can help save you strokes on the golf course, so in this article we'll help you pick out one that is best for you.

We've trawled the internet to find some great savings on big name brands like Bushnell, Callaway, Garmin and more, as well as lesser-known brands offering products at bargain prices.

Either way, you'll find something here that will help your game.

Our team at Golf Monthly tests countless products each year which we think puts us in a unique position to give advice on what the best products are, and whether a certain price is value for money.

Because of this position, we think we should pass our knowledge and experience onto you which is the purpose of this piece – to give you the best deals on waterproof products, for the best price.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Approach S60 GPS for £349.99 (Was £399.99)

This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Range Finder for £175.95 (Was £299, save £123.05 and 41%)

Comes with 'birdie' technology, where the device chirps once the pin has been locked.

It also features slope technology to measure inclinations and gives adjusted yardages.

Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch for £159 (Was £199.99, save £40.99)

The S20 suits those after a good value watch with multi-sport functionality and more than just the basic front, middle and back golf features.

Read our review here.

Bushnell Excel GPS Watch for £139 (Was £179.50, save £40.50)

A very impressive GPS watch available to use off of the golf course too.

Read our review here.

Garmin Approach Z80 GPS/Laser for £499 (Was £550

Read our review here

One of the best range finders on the market now. This groundbreaking device features both GPS and laser yardages!

Shotscope V2 GPS Watch and tracking system for £169.99 (Was £224.99)

The ShotScope V2 featured in Golf Monthly's inaugural Editor's Choice awards.

It contains tags for all 14 clubs which then measure your rounds once synced with the smartphone app.

The watch also gives GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens plus hazards.

Garmin Approach G30 GPS for £179.99 (Was £269.99)

The GPS is preloaded with over 40,000 worldwide golf courses, with free updates to keep you up to date with the latest information to hazards, doglegs and greens. View this information on a 2.3 inch sunlight readable colour touchscreen display that allows you to target to get a more precise reading on your next shot. This compact design can be easily mounted or slipped into your pocket and has a battery life of over 15 hours on one single charge.

Suaoki Laser Range Finder for £79.99 (£99.99)

Bushnell Hybrid Laser Range Finder for £379 (Was £449, save £70)

The Bushnell Hybrid Laser features both laser and GPS yardages.

Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS for £199.99 (Was £239.99)

Featuring wrist heart rate technology which means the heart rate chest strap isn't needed for all sports barring swimming.

Can also be used for running, swimming, cycling and skiing.

Boston Golf Europe Pin Tracker M2 Laser Range Finder for £79.99 (Was £129.99, save £50)

Looking to add a laser range finder this season but don’t want to spend the big bucks? Here’s a very good option for under £80.

Golf Buddy WTX Plus GPS Watch for £184 from Amazon.co.uk (Was £214, save £30)

Featuring 38,000 pre-loaded golf courses all mapped out for you on your wrist!

Nikon Coolshot 40 Laser for £209.95 (Was £219.99, save 5% and over £10)

