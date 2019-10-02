Best Deals On Sets Of Clubs Right Now
In the market for a complete set of golf clubs? We take a look at some of the best deals in the piece below.
By Sam Tremlett
Best Deals On Sets Of Clubs Right Now
Buying a package set of clubs is a sure fire way to cross off many of the vacant slots in your bag and is also helpful if you or a friend have only just taken up the game.
At Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best. Additionally this puts us in a unique position too because we feel this also allows us to see what is good value and what isn’t.
So considering all this, we have scoured the internet to find you the best deals on full sets of golf clubs.
Each of the products below have modest savings and all have a ‘BUY NOW’ link attached to them as well. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Deals On Sets Of Clubs Right Now
The 2019 season sees the introduction of TaylorMade's M6 range. In this set you get the M6 driver with its innovative Speed Injected Twist Face technology and fairway wood which also for the first time has Twist Face technology in it. Additionally you get a 25 degree rescue and M6 irons from 6-iron to sand wedge.
Yonex Ezone Elite Men's Full Set
Yonex's 'Octaforce' technology presents itself in this set which helps create a lower and deeper centre of gravity to give lower spin and higher launch.
Wilson Staff D7 Men's Full Set
Another range new to 2019 is Wilson Staff's D7. The driver in particular can more than hold its own against its opponents from other brands and when you add the three-wood and hybrid to the mix along with the solid D7 irons, this is a quality package set.
Callaway Rogue Men's Full Set
One of the premium ranges made by Callaway, the Rogue models of driver, fairway, hybrid and irons all perform excellently. With over £300 off as well, if you are in the market for a package set this could be the way to go.
Cobra F-Max One-Length Full Set
For those of you looking to do a Bryson DeChambeau impression, in this set you get a set of Cobra F-Max One Length irons that are all the size of the seven-iron. This is designed to help you set up in exactly the same way regardless of what club you have in your hands.
You also get five F-Max woods - a driver, 3, 5 and 7 wood along with a hybrid.
Cobra F-Max Superlite Women's Full Set
One of the lightest models of club Cobra makes, the F-Max Superlite Women's set is ideal for those with a slower swing speed and those who struggle to hit the longer irons consistently. This set instead comes with two hybrids, a fairway wood, a driver and the irons go from 7-iron to sand-wedge.
Yonex Ezone Elite Ladies Full Set
An exceptionally forgiving set, these clubs by Yonex, like the Men;s set above, feature their innovative 'Octaforce' technology which promotes effortless launch, faster ball speeds and maximum distance. In the set you get a driver, fairway woods or hybrids and the irons go from 5-iron to sand wedge.
Cobra F9 Full Golf Set
Cobra's F9 range of golf clubs has proved to be immensely popular and here you can pick up the entire range.
Wilson X31 Golf Full Set (1 Inch Longer)
Ideal for beginners and the taller player, these clubs come one-inch longer than standard and are quite literally a full set. From driver all the way down to putter and bag, one simple purchase and you are ready to hit the course.
