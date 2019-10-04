Take a look at some of our favourite deals on waterproofs here.

Best Golf Waterproof Deals Right Now

As we approach the cold autumn and winter months of 2019, the weather is sure to take a turn for the worst on the course. Therefore we all need a good set of waterproofs.

Interestingly, in the last few years the technology and materials in waterproof clothing has become more and more outside the box - all in the name of keeping you dry, warm, comfortable, and to make sure your game isn't compromised regardless of what weather is thrown at you.

Our team at Golf Monthly tests countless waterproof products each year which we think puts us in a unique position to give advice on what the best products are, and whether a certain price is value for money.

Because of this position, we think we should pass our knowledge and experience onto you which is the purpose of this piece – to give you the best deals on waterproof products, for the best price.

Under Armour Storm Cyclone Jacket

A jacket that would look well at home on Jordan Spieth, the Storm Cyclone has a classic design but doesn't sacrifice performance. The Storm technology repels water and it also has a stretchy fabric to not compromise your golf game.

Mizuno Pro Rain Trousers

These trousers were designed in association with Swiss fabric innovator Schoeller who specialise in stretchable, waterproof clothing. They come with an intelligent membrane that adjusts heat retention based on the conditions.

Galvin Green Austin Gore-Tex Golf Jacket

Galvin Green clothing always performs excellently in bad weather so the fact you can save over £80 on this jacket is a brilliant bargain. Available in three colours that have different availability in terms of sizing.

Under Armour Storm 2.0 Rain Jacket

Compared to the Gore-Tex Paclite option from Under Armour, the Storm Rain Jacket offers a more relaxed, roomy fit. We didn’t notice excess material getting in the way of our swing from this, although some elastic waist adjusters on the jacket would certainly help in creating a more tailored fit. The material has a shiny finish, is much softer and more stretchy too, ensuring your freedom of movement during the swing isn’t impeded. It is also quieter overall too, not making that rustling sound some other suits can sometimes produce when swinging or simply walking between shots.

ProQuip TourFlex Lite Waterproof Jacket

A jacket with a knitted out layer, the ProQuip TourFlex Lite has an extremely lightweight feel to it. A super fine mesh liner adds to comfort and the adjustable tabs and elasticity in the waist means you can tailor it to whatever feels comfortable to you

Callaway Golf Tour 2.0 Trousers

Sometimes simplicity is the best course of action in golf. If you need waterproof trousers to simply keep you dry, comfortable and offer a quality feel, then look no further than these trousers from Callaway.

Benross Mens Hydro Pro Waterproof Jacket

One of the mainstay products of Benross' clothing line, the Hydro Pro is one of the cheapest products on our list thanks to the colossal saving on Amazon. This isn't to say it isn't a quality product though because it most certainly will provide you with ample protection from the elements in your next round.

Kjus Dexter 2.5L Printed Jacket

Super lightweight and breathable, Kjus have once again made a quality product here that is sure to keep you dry on the course.

ProQuip TourFlex Elite 360 Jacket

Another excellent offering from ProQuip, this jacket performed well and we particularly liked the stretch fabric that meant the jacket didn't hinder our swing.

Sunderland Vancouver Pro Waterproof Jacket

This jacket from Sunderland has all the marks of a quality product. The fabric is light, looks great, performs in all conditions and we also enjoyed the fleece lined pockets.

Adidas ClimaProof Waterproof Jacket

Made from a smooth twill fabric the jacket has seam sealed protection as well as a back vent for improved ventilation.

Mizuno Impermalite F20 Jacket

As far as protection from the rain goes, this is one of the best performing jackets on the market. It has a lighter, softer fabric which is an evolution of the Japanese engineered version, and it also has a waterproof membrane that responds to colder conditions.

Cutter & Buck Full Zip Waterproof Jacket

Cutter & Buck have been making quality golf garments for nearly three decades now and the Full Zip waterproof continues that trend. The fabric ensures free movement and we thought the overall design to be modern yet understated.

ProQuip StormFORCE PX6 Pro Waterproof Trousers

The brands premium waterproof trouser, we enjoyed the lightweight and yet sturdy feel of ProQuip's PX6 product. The 4-way stretch fabric moulds to whatever position or stance you need to take throughout the round and the thermo-regulation keeps you warm to boot.

J.Lindeberg Toto Packable Waterproof

One of the more outlandish offerings on this list, this jacket will no doubt help you stand out a bit on the course.

Ping Zero Gravity Tour Waterproof Trousers

These trousers come with Ping's Pertex Shield technology which protects you from both the wind and the rain whilst not hindering your movement.

Ping Anders Jacket

Lightweight, comfortable and fully waterproof, this jacket from Ping will prepare you for whatever the English weather forecast throws at you.

