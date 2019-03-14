Great savings on products from one of golf's most popular trolley brands

Best PowaKaddy Golf Deals Right Now

Are you in the market for a new trolley or golf bag? You've come to the right place.

Here we have a whole range of products available from one of the most popular golf trolley brands PowaKaddy, all at low, sale prices.

We've tested most of these products so read our reviews or read more information about them on the Golf Monthly website.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out the PowaKaddy deals below:

PowaKaddy Twinline 4 Lite Trolley

In need of some new wheels but don't want to pay a premium? This Twinline 4 Lite from PowaKaddy will sort you out.

They always make great push trolleys and this model is lightweight, easily foldable and at a great price.

It's available in both black and white.

PowaKaddy Dri Edition Waterproof Cart Bag 2017 - £169 (Was 219.99, save over £50!)

Save £50 on the 2017 PowaKaddy Dri Edition Waterproof Cart Bag in red, black and white!

Not got a waterproof golf bag? You're missing out. Get this and you'll never have to worry about your clubs, grips or belongings getting wet again.

PowaKaddy FW3s Lithium Electric Trolley – £449.95 (Was £499.99, save just over £50, 10% off)

The FW3s from PowaKaddy features an quick three-fold system to make sure that it fits in your car with ease.

PowaKaddy X-Lite Edition Cart Bag 2019 - £99 (Was £119, save £20 and 17%)

The yellow and black will match your PowaKaddy perfectly and at just £99 this bag is a steal, usually retailing for £119.

It comes with a 14 way divider to keep your clubs separated and has seven pockets in total.

The PowaKaddy X-Lite Edition Cart Bag 2019 is also available in gun metal/black/silver for the same price of £99

PowaKaddy FW7s Electric Trolley gun metal - £549 (Was £629.99, save over £80!)

The FW7s from PowaKaddy features a full colour widescreen LED display with built-in calorie counter and distance measurer.

The trolley comes with a 3 year warranty from Scottsdale Golf and the lithium battery comes with a five year warranty.

Scottsdale Golf is also throwing in a free umbrella holder when you buy this trolley.

Read and watch our review of the FW7s here.

PowaKaddy Dri Edition 2019 Cart Bag in black/red - £199 (Was £229, save £30 and 13%) black/orange, gun metal/black/silver, black/blue, black/yellow and black/hot pink

This is PowaKaddy's premium bag and is available at a good price on Golf Gear Direct, with £30 off for total saving of 13%.

The bag is fully waterproof and has three grab handles to make it easy to get the bag in and out of the car or your locker at the golf club.

It comes with seven pockets in total.

PowaKaddy Travel Cover for £29.99 (Was £34.99, save £5)

