Best Ping Fairway Woods

Ping’s main family of clubs for 2021 is the G425 range and within that Ping created one of the best fairway woods on the market whether it be for amateurs or the professionals.

Fairway woods are often regarded as the hardest clubs in the bag to get right; they are 43″ long and have to work well off the tee and from the fairway but Ping is a great place to begin your hunt.

Below, we have taken a look at the best Ping fairway woods with the purpose of helping inform you and your buying decisions.

Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood

RRP: £299 | Lofts: 14.5°, 17.5°, 20.5°, 23.5°

This has a slightly shallower face than its predecessor the G400 and is designed to deliver higher ball speeds through a re-positioned centre of gravity closer to the face and sole. It’s estimated that it might carry an extra five yards over the G400.

All three G410 models feature an adjustable hosel with eight settings so you can change both your loft and lie and the emphasis is on stability and forgiveness.

The 3-wood comes with 14.5˚ of loft but can be adjusted to 16˚ and if that’s not enough you might want to think about the 5-wood and take a bit off it. There is also a 7 and 9-wood option.

Ping G425 LST Fairway Wood

RRP: £299 | Lofts: 14.5°

Ping has a fairway wood for every golfer in its G425 family of clubs and the Ping G425 LST is one of the best fairway woods for a mid handicapper thanks to its smaller head and strategically placed CG.

Ping is renowned for its forgiveness across its range and the new Ping G425 fairway wood family is no different with the G425 LST offering forgiveness as well as a low-spin, penetrating ball flight.

The one-piece face in the G425 LST makes for very fast ball speeds, 1.5mph quicker than last year’s Ping G410, and this has made for extra yardage.

The G425 LST is lofted at 14.5° for a driver-like loft but this can be adjusted 1.5° up or down and up to 3° flatter, allowing the club to be fine-tuned to suit specific requirements.

Ping G425 SFT Fairway Wood

RRP: £299 | Lofts: 16°, 19°, 22°

+ Faster ball speeds across the face versus last year’s model while maintaining forgiveness

– Not the flashiest looking club

Ping is renowned for its forgiveness across its range and the new Ping G425 fairway wood family is no different. Without a doubt, the Ping G425 SFT fairway wood is the best of the new family for forgiveness.

The weight is positioned slightly more towards to the heel to encourage a draw shape and the one-piece face makes for very fast ball speeds, 1.5mph quicker than last year’s Ping G410. Adding forgiveness across the face can often mean a tradeoff with distance, but that certainly isn’t the case here.

The G425 SFT is lofted at 16° for extra forgiveness and playability but its adjustable 1.5° up or down so this club can be fine-tuned to suit any needs.

Ping G Le 2 Fairway Wood

RRP: £239 | Lofts: 19°, 22°, 26°, 30°

It’s worth pointing out that Ping fit for swing speeds, so if you’re a woman with a fast swing speed then this isn’t for you.

This has the same steel face material so it is fast and offers plenty of distance and it also has the wide options of adjustability so you can get things just right. The shallower face both helps get the ball in the air as well as plenty of forgiveness and this is available in a 3, 5, 7 and 9 wood.

Ping G410 Fairway Wood

RRP: £239 | Lofts: 14.5°, 17.5°, 20.5°, 23.5°

If you’re after a slightly older Ping fairway wood, the predecessor to the G425 is still widely available. Of course this will now only be available in a standard fit so bear that in mind, but they are still a great club.

