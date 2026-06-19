Wyndham Clark WITB 2026: What Clubs Is He Using At The US Open?

Having used Titleist golf equipment for the majority of his professional career, Wyndham Clark became an equipment-free agent at the beginning of 2026.

Enjoying an excellent season since, which includes a victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Clark is performing excellently at the US Open, where he finds himself leading after the second round.

Check out the equipment-free agent's set-up below...

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Driver

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Clark has been spotted with numerous drivers throughout 2026 and, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he put the TaylorMade Qi4D in-play, specifically the Core model.

Previously, he had been using Ping and Titleist drivers, but settled on the Qi4D at the end of April. Interestingly, he moved from a 9° head to a 10.5°, this helped increase his spin and accuracy.

Along with the clubhead, Clark had used the Project X Titan Black 70 TX shaft, but changed to the brand-new Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX, which debuted at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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