Wyndham Clark WITB 2026: What Clubs Is He Using At The US Open?
Take a look at what clubs the Major winner is using at Shinnecock Hills, where the American looks to be back to his best
Having used Titleist golf equipment for the majority of his professional career, Wyndham Clark became an equipment-free agent at the beginning of 2026.
Enjoying an excellent season since, which includes a victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Clark is performing excellently at the US Open, where he finds himself leading after the second round.
Check out the equipment-free agent's set-up below...
Driver
Clark has been spotted with numerous drivers throughout 2026 and, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he put the TaylorMade Qi4D in-play, specifically the Core model.
Previously, he had been using Ping and Titleist drivers, but settled on the Qi4D at the end of April. Interestingly, he moved from a 9° head to a 10.5°, this helped increase his spin and accuracy.
Along with the clubhead, Clark had used the Project X Titan Black 70 TX shaft, but changed to the brand-new Project X Titan Yellow 60 TX, which debuted at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.