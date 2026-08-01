Rasmus Hojgaard WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Danish Player Use?

Rasmus Hojgaard has five victories on the DP World Tour and, because of his good play, was part of the winning European Ryder Cup team in 2025.

Like his twin brother, Nicolai, Rasmus is a Callaway staffer and uses a full set-up of the brand's golf clubs.

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Regarded as one of the PGA Tour's longest hitters, the driver of choice for the Dane is the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond.

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An older model that was released in 2024, the driver is set at 9.5° and possesses a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX shaft.

In terms of the top-end of the bag, Hojgaard then uses a Callaway Quantum Ti 3-wood, which has 15° of loft and a Project X Titan 6.5 70 shaft.

Rounding out the woods, he then uses the new Callaway Apex UW, one of the best golf hybrids money can buy. Set at 21°, a prototype Nippon NS Pro shaft is in play for the DP World Tour winner.