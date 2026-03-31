White Putters Are Back! Ping’s New Scottsdale TEC Line Up Revealed
Ping has unveiled its new Scottsdale TEC putter line with 'onset hosel' options and a new alignment system that's sure to catch your attention
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Everyone remembers the white driver craze, which started in 2011 with the TaylorMade R11 driver and lasted a few years before petering out. White putters have also been a thing in the past, do you remember the all-white TaylorMade Ghost series? Let us know in the comments.
Well white is well and truly back, it appears, as Ping has launched its new Scottsdale TEC family, which boasts a new alignment feature said to help you hole more putts, assisted by the white color scheme.
Already put in play on tour by Ping staffer Tony Finau, the putters boast a technology is called Eye-Q, which was developed using a proven eye tracking method known as Quiet Eye.Article continues below
It provides a unique focal point on the top rail of Scottsdale TEC putters. Using this dot focal point and a long alignment line, players can ‘quiet’ their eyes before their stroke. The dot provides a clear, discrete anchor for the golfer’s gaze, making it easier to maintain a stable fixation right when they need it.
“Our researchers and scientists look for inspiration outside of golf,” said Ping CEO & President John K. Solheim.
“Quiet Eye has been used extensively in other sports requiring precise movements to help athletes improve focus just before action. Whether it’s shooting a free throw in basketball or serving a tennis ball, many top athletes train using this technique. With the Scottsdale TEC line and Eye Q Technology, we’re providing golfers with an immediate solution to improve their putting.”
A one-piece Pebax insert, a material known for its elastic properties, delivers a softer yet responsive feel as well as improved distance control. The weight savings from the insert help push more weight to the perimeter for forgiveness, assisted by a dense stainless steel sole plate to position weight low in the heads.
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There are three head shapes in the range - the Ally Blue, Ketsch and Hayden - aiming to be among the best Ping putters. The Hayden, which has the black sections on the top, comes in full shaft offset only while the Ally Blue and Ketsch models come in full shaft offset and onset hosel options. The latter places the shaft near the center line of the putter head, behind the top rail and in front of the CG.
Ping's answer to the zero torque putter trend provides a full-face view of the ball to aid in alignment. The CG position behind the shaft axis also ensures it is pulled (rather than pushed) through the stroke for stability and preserves the torque and dynamic feel of a slight arc or straight-arc model.
Ping has also updated the WebFit Putter app with the new Scottsdale TEC series. The web-based fitting tool is developed in-house and is a quick and easy experience to help golfers find the Ping putter that best fits their game.
The Ping Scottsdale TEC putters are on sale now with an RRP of £375. A Ping SuperStroke Pistol 2.0 Tour grip comes as standard. The Ally Blue Onset is also available as a counterbalanced option.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
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