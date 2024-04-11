Wyndham Clark's Municipal Clothing - What American Is Wearing At The Masters

The American golfer has a partnership with Municipal, a brand owned by actor Mark Wahlberg.

Wyndham Clark's Municipal Clothing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

Wyndham Clark wears Municipal Clothing right now and has done for several years. Municipal is a sports gear utility brand co-founded by Mark Wahlberg and since its founding in 2019, municipal has managed to acquire several ambassadors, including Clark and new signing, Kurt Kitayama.

“I had always admired Wyndham’s talent and the way he handles himself,” said Municipal CEO and co-founder Harry Arnett. “Wyndham was looking to reset everything in an effort to take his game and career to the next level. That really spoke to me and I thought he’d be a great match for a brand like ours, which is all about putting in the work to make your dreams realities.“

Municipal Golf Clothing Get Clark's look at Municipal.com

Municipal Golf Clothing
<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmunicipal.com%2Fpages%2Fplay-big-wyndham-clark&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - municipal.com"">Get Clark's look at Municipal.com

Admittedly the shirts Clark was wearing during the Masters practice rounds will divide opinion but there are more muted designs on the Municipal website! Additionally there are sweaters, hoodies, shorts and other gear worn by Clark as well.

View Deal

Clark obviously won the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club wearing Municipal apparel. It seems one of his favorite tops to use in tournament play is the Sportcross Polo which comes in a variety of colors ranging from the standard, more muted colors, all the way to the loud finishes like the Wildflower pictured above, or the Salmon Camo design (which he actually wore during the week at LACC). 

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

A photo posted by on

Not only do Municipal make golf clothes but also shoes too. I actually tested the Municipal Origin Shoe towards the end of 2023 and I loved how comfortable it was. Indeed it seems Clark's caddie John Ellis feels the same way as I have noticed he actually wears the shoe when caddying for Clark around the world. 

wyndham clark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark's sponsors

  • Municipal
  • Titleist
  • FootJoy
  • T-Mobile
  • SoFi
  • Power Design

What brand of clothing does Wyndham Clark wear?

Clark wears Municipal clothing right now and has done for several years. It appears his caddie also wears the Municipal Origin shoes when caddying as well.

Who owns Municipal brand?

Harry Arnett, Mark Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson are the founders of Municipal (Clothing).

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
E-commerce Editor

A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.


Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel. 

He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam's What's In The Bag: 

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees) 

Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees) 

Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ 

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸