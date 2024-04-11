Wyndham Clark's Municipal Clothing - What American Is Wearing At The Masters
The American golfer has a partnership with Municipal, a brand owned by actor Mark Wahlberg.
Wyndham Clark wears Municipal Clothing right now and has done for several years. Municipal is a sports gear utility brand co-founded by Mark Wahlberg and since its founding in 2019, municipal has managed to acquire several ambassadors, including Clark and new signing, Kurt Kitayama.
“I had always admired Wyndham’s talent and the way he handles himself,” said Municipal CEO and co-founder Harry Arnett. “Wyndham was looking to reset everything in an effort to take his game and career to the next level. That really spoke to me and I thought he’d be a great match for a brand like ours, which is all about putting in the work to make your dreams realities.“
Municipal Golf Clothing
<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmunicipal.com%2Fpages%2Fplay-big-wyndham-clark&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - municipal.com"">Get Clark's look at Municipal.com
Admittedly the shirts Clark was wearing during the Masters practice rounds will divide opinion but there are more muted designs on the Municipal website! Additionally there are sweaters, hoodies, shorts and other gear worn by Clark as well.
Clark obviously won the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club wearing Municipal apparel. It seems one of his favorite tops to use in tournament play is the Sportcross Polo which comes in a variety of colors ranging from the standard, more muted colors, all the way to the loud finishes like the Wildflower pictured above, or the Salmon Camo design (which he actually wore during the week at LACC).
A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)
A photo posted by on
Not only do Municipal make golf clothes but also shoes too. I actually tested the Municipal Origin Shoe towards the end of 2023 and I loved how comfortable it was. Indeed it seems Clark's caddie John Ellis feels the same way as I have noticed he actually wears the shoe when caddying for Clark around the world.
- Read our full Municipal Origin Shoe Review
Wyndham Clark's sponsors
- Municipal
- Titleist
- FootJoy
- T-Mobile
- SoFi
- Power Design
What brand of clothing does Wyndham Clark wear?
Clark wears Municipal clothing right now and has done for several years. It appears his caddie also wears the Municipal Origin shoes when caddying as well.
Who owns Municipal brand?
Harry Arnett, Mark Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson are the founders of Municipal (Clothing).
