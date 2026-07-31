Who Is Shiho Kuwaki? 16 Facts About The AIG Women's Open Contender

Shiho Kuwaki is proving herself to be one of the brightest young golfers from Japan and is right in contention at the 2026 AIG Women's Open.

Find out more about here life and career so far via the following facts.

Shiho Kuwaki Facts

1. Kuwaki was born in Okayama City on 29 January, 2003.

2. She began playing golf at the age of four.

3. Kuwaki won two prestigious amateur titles while in high school. Firstly, she won the China Women's Amateur Golf Championship in her third year of junior high school (approximately 14 years old). She then claimed The One' Junior Golf Tournament in her third year of high school (approximately 17 years old).

4. She loves karaoke and her favorite song is "366 Days" by HY.

5. Kuwaki attended Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts in her home prefecture of Okayama.