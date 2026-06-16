Eight Years On From His US Open Victory At Shinnecock Hills... Brooks Koepka Still Has Two Of His Winning Clubs In The Bag
Koepka claimed the US Open when it was last staged at Shinnecock Hills in 2018... and the five-time Major winner still has clubs in his bag from that very week
Brooks Koepka is one of the most successful golfers over the last decade, accumulating five Major titles and notable wins worldwide.
One of his Major triumphs came at the 2018 US Open, which took place at Shinnecock Hills, venue to this week's US Open.
That week, Koepka earned a one shot win over Tommy Fleetwood, with the equipment-free agent using a mixed bag of clubs to do so.
What, perhaps, is most interesting though, is that Koepka continues to use a handful of those clubs from his 2018 win to this day, with some returning to the New York venue.
The clubs in question are the TaylorMade M2 3HL fairway wood and Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron, which have been in the set-up for all five of Koepka's Major wins.
Released in 2017, the M2 3HL has been in the American's bag since, while the Vapor Fly Pro was introduced a year earlier and prior to Nike ceasing club manufacturing completely.
Set at 16.5°, Koepka's 3-wood has a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft in it, while the 3-iron is set around 19° and possesses a Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft.
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Koepka used the clubs regularly throughout the week at Shinnecock Hills, with his bag in 2018 also featuring a TaylorMade M3 driver, Mizuno JPX-900 Tour irons, Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 SLT T10 putter.
Eight years on, the driver is now a Titleist GT3, with the M2 and Vapor Pro remaining. Although he left Srixon in 2026, Koepka continues to use the ZX7 irons, but moved back to Vokey from Cleveland, with the 36-year-old using the Titleist Vokey SM11.
Putter-wise, this has been the most changed aspect throughout the year and, although Koepka claimed he's not a "tinkerer" when it comes to clubs, he has been using various flatsticks throughout 2026.
To begin with, he had been using his traditional Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport 2 blade, but changed to a TaylorMade Spider Tour X mallet, which had accumulated a number of wins throughout the season.
Koepka also experimented with other Scotty Cameron models, putting a Fastback 1.5 in-play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Going into the 2026 US Open, Koepka would have wished for better preparation, after he was forced to withdraw from the RBC Canadian Open due to injury.
Playing alongside Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup for the first two rounds, Koepka gets underway at 7.30am from the first on Thursday and 1.25pm from the 10th on Friday.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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