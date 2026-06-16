Eight Years On From His US Open Victory At Shinnecock Hills... Brooks Koepka Still Has Two Of His Winning Clubs In The Bag

Brooks Koepka is one of the most successful golfers over the last decade, accumulating five Major titles and notable wins worldwide.

One of his Major triumphs came at the 2018 US Open, which took place at Shinnecock Hills, venue to this week's US Open.

That week, Koepka earned a one shot win over Tommy Fleetwood, with the equipment-free agent using a mixed bag of clubs to do so.

What, perhaps, is most interesting though, is that Koepka continues to use a handful of those clubs from his 2018 win to this day, with some returning to the New York venue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The clubs in question are the TaylorMade M2 3HL fairway wood and Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron, which have been in the set-up for all five of Koepka's Major wins.

Released in 2017, the M2 3HL has been in the American's bag since, while the Vapor Fly Pro was introduced a year earlier and prior to Nike ceasing club manufacturing completely.

Set at 16.5°, Koepka's 3-wood has a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft in it, while the 3-iron is set around 19° and possesses a Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft.

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Koepka used the clubs regularly throughout the week at Shinnecock Hills, with his bag in 2018 also featuring a TaylorMade M3 driver, Mizuno JPX-900 Tour irons, Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 SLT T10 putter.

Eight years on, the driver is now a Titleist GT3, with the M2 and Vapor Pro remaining. Although he left Srixon in 2026, Koepka continues to use the ZX7 irons, but moved back to Vokey from Cleveland, with the 36-year-old using the Titleist Vokey SM11.

Putter-wise, this has been the most changed aspect throughout the year and, although Koepka claimed he's not a "tinkerer" when it comes to clubs, he has been using various flatsticks throughout 2026.

To begin with, he had been using his traditional Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport 2 blade, but changed to a TaylorMade Spider Tour X mallet, which had accumulated a number of wins throughout the season.

Koepka also experimented with other Scotty Cameron models, putting a Fastback 1.5 in-play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Koepka using his M2 3HL (left) and his Vapor Pro Fly (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the 2026 US Open, Koepka would have wished for better preparation, after he was forced to withdraw from the RBC Canadian Open due to injury.

Playing alongside Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup for the first two rounds, Koepka gets underway at 7.30am from the first on Thursday and 1.25pm from the 10th on Friday.