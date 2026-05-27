Rickie Fowler WITB 2026: Prototype Irons, Mini Driver And A Centre-Shafted Scotty Cameron Feature

Check out what's in the bag of the former Players Championship winner, who is currently signed to Cobra Golf

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Rickie Fowler walks off the green holding a putter, with a close up of his golf bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler turned professional in 2009 and, since then, has claimed some notable wins, including The Players Championship and the FedEx Cup playoff event of the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Shortly after turning professional, Fowler signed a multi-year deal with Cobra, using its clubs and wearing Puma apparel and shoes.

He joined in 2012 and, in 2025, agreed a long-term extension, with Fowler continuing to use a near full bag of the brand's equipment.

Driver-wise, Fowler had been using the Cobra Optm LS, but changed to the Optm Max-K at the RBC Heritage in April. Although the head changed, the shaft didn't, as the Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73 TX remained.

Along with the big stick, the American is a regular user of a mini driver, with Fowler having a TaylorMade BRNR Copper mini driver in-play for a significant amount of time.

Because of the mini driver, his fairway wood section does tend to chop and change but, at his last start at the PGA Championship, he was using a Cobra King Tec in a 5-wood configuration.

Set at 18°, the shaft is a prototype UST Mamiya. Little is known about the specs, but it appears to be a Lin Q 80 TX.

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iron-wise, Fowler has also played around with different models but, most recently, it appears he has Cobra 3DP RF from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

A prototype iron, the shaft also changed from the KBS Tour C-Taper to Aerotech SteelFiber i125 CW.

Because of the more busy top-order of the bag, Fowler has three wedges in-play, which are a mix of a Cobra King 54° and 58°, as well as a 60° Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack. All three have True Temper Tour Issue Dynamic Gold S400 shafts.

Rickie Fowler of the United States pulls a club from his bag while playing the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The last club in the bag is the putter and, once again, there have been significant changes, with Fowler reintroducing a center-shafted Scotty Cameron Golo, which came to light all the way back in 2012.

Previously, he had been using a L.A.B Golf DF3, as well as as an Odyssey Versa Jailbird, which was in-play for his last PGA Tour win. In January of this year, though, the Scotty Cameron returned following a lengthy absence.

Although he has swapped around his bag, the Titleist Pro V1 has remained in-play, with Fowler changing to it from the TaylorMade TP5x Pix in around 2022.

Rickie Fowler WITB: Full Specs

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Club

Head

Shaft

Driver

Cobra Optm Max-K (9°)

Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73 TX

Mini Driver

TaylorMade BRNR Copper

UST Mamiya Lin Q 70 TX

Fairway Wood

Cobra King Tec (18°)

UST Mamiya Lin Q 80 TX

Irons

Cobra 3DP RF (4-PW)

Aerotech SteelFiber i125 CW

Wedges

Cobra King (54° & 58°)

Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Scotty Cameron Golo Prototype

Row 6 - Cell 2

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Row 7 - Cell 2

Apparel

Puma

Row 8 - Cell 2

Glove

Puma

Row 9 - Cell 2

Shoes

Puma

Row 10 - Cell 2
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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