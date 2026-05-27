Rickie Fowler WITB 2026: Prototype Irons, Mini Driver And A Centre-Shafted Scotty Cameron Feature

Rickie Fowler turned professional in 2009 and, since then, has claimed some notable wins, including The Players Championship and the FedEx Cup playoff event of the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Shortly after turning professional, Fowler signed a multi-year deal with Cobra, using its clubs and wearing Puma apparel and shoes.

He joined in 2012 and, in 2025, agreed a long-term extension, with Fowler continuing to use a near full bag of the brand's equipment.

Driver-wise, Fowler had been using the Cobra Optm LS, but changed to the Optm Max-K at the RBC Heritage in April. Although the head changed, the shaft didn't, as the Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73 TX remained.

Along with the big stick, the American is a regular user of a mini driver, with Fowler having a TaylorMade BRNR Copper mini driver in-play for a significant amount of time.

Because of the mini driver, his fairway wood section does tend to chop and change but, at his last start at the PGA Championship, he was using a Cobra King Tec in a 5-wood configuration.

Set at 18°, the shaft is a prototype UST Mamiya. Little is known about the specs, but it appears to be a Lin Q 80 TX.

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Iron-wise, Fowler has also played around with different models but, most recently, it appears he has Cobra 3DP RF from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

A prototype iron, the shaft also changed from the KBS Tour C-Taper to Aerotech SteelFiber i125 CW.

Because of the more busy top-order of the bag, Fowler has three wedges in-play, which are a mix of a Cobra King 54° and 58°, as well as a 60° Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack. All three have True Temper Tour Issue Dynamic Gold S400 shafts.

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The last club in the bag is the putter and, once again, there have been significant changes, with Fowler reintroducing a center-shafted Scotty Cameron Golo, which came to light all the way back in 2012.

Previously, he had been using a L.A.B Golf DF3, as well as as an Odyssey Versa Jailbird, which was in-play for his last PGA Tour win. In January of this year, though, the Scotty Cameron returned following a lengthy absence.

Although he has swapped around his bag, the Titleist Pro V1 has remained in-play, with Fowler changing to it from the TaylorMade TP5x Pix in around 2022.

Rickie Fowler WITB: Full Specs