It’s inevitable that, with a Major title and a shot at making history on the line, much of the focus at the AIG Women’s Open is on the top of the leaderboard. There are plenty of fascinating stories developing among those in contention, too.

They include whether Haeran Ryu can win her third consecutive Major, or whether players such as Jeeno Thitikul, Lottie Woad and Charley Hull will claim their first.

However, away from the spotlight at Royal Lytham & St Annes, other stories of heartache and triumph are unfolding.

Among the shocks were the likes of Major winner Ruoning Yin and defending champion Miyu Yamashita missing the cut, but for one player, confirming her place in the last two rounds was a big moment.

Sara Kouskova is making just her second AIG Women’s Open appearance, having qualified via the 2025 LET Order of Merit.

After opening with a six-over 77, the Czech player was staring down the barrel of her second consecutive missed cut at the Major.

Her prospects looked even bleaker after a second-hole bogey on Friday, before she responded with two birdies to leave her five over at the 18th.