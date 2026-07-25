Michael Kim WITB 2026: What Clubs Did The American Use To Shoot A 59 On The PGA Tour?

After claiming victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour throughout his career, Michael Kim produced a highlight moment at the 2026 3M Open, carding just the 15th 59 in PGA Tour history.

Making 12 birdies, six pars and no bogeys at TPC Twin Cities, the American's round was the first 59 in over 18 months, with the Titleist staffer using the brand's clubs to good use in Minnesota.

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Looking through his bag, Kim uses a near full set-up of Titleist golf clubs, with the GTS2 driver featuring at the top end. It is set at 11° and has a Fujikura Ventus Red 6 X shaft in it.

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Away from the driver, the PGA Tour winner has two TaylorMade fairway woods, specifically a Qi4D HL 3-wood and a Qi10 HL 7-wood.

HL stands for high launch and possesses a slightly higher loft than that of standard 3-woods and 7-woods.