Jackson Koivun WITB 2026: What Clubs Is The American Using On His Professional Debut?

Jackson Koivun enjoyed an incredible amateur career that saw him rack up win after win at collegiate level, as well as holding the World No.1 amateur spot for over a year.

Turning professional following his low amateur honors victory at the US Open, Koivun will tee it up at the John Deere Classic for the first time as a pro, with all eyes on the American to perform.

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A Titleist staffer, Koivun uses a near full bag of the brand's clubs, with a Titleist GT2 driver featuring at the top end of the bag.

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Possessing a Fujikura Speeder 661 TR shaft, it has a 9° head, with the club helping the American rank highly in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee at the US Open in June.

At his most recent start, Koivun was using a TaylorMade Qi4D 3HL fairway wood, but has previously used a Titleist GT2.

We believe it comes down to course set-up, as Koivun does put a utility wood in the bag from time-to-time. What's more, his GT2 was set at 13.5°, while his Qi4D 3HL is 16.5°.

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An aspect that doesn't change, though, are the irons, which are a Titleist T250 3-iron, Titleist T100 4-iron and Titleist 620 MB from 5-iron to 9-iron.

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All three models rank among the best Titleist irons, with the T250 and T100 providing more forgiveness than the 620 MB, while the latter has more control and workability.

In terms of shafts, a Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hy 95 X is in the 3-iron, while Project X 6.5 features in the rest of the irons.

The same shaft model also features in two of Koivun's wedges, which are the Titleist Vokey SM11 and Vokey WedgeWorks.

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Using a 46°, 50°, 54° and 60° configuration, the SM11s are present for the 46°, 50° and 54°, while the WedgeWorks is the 60°.

Project X 6.5 shafts are in the 46° and 50°, while Project X 6.0 are in the 54° and 60°.

Rounding out the final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron T-9 Tour Prototype, an extremely popular mallet among Titleist staffers.

Another popular addition is the Titleist Pro V1, one of the best golf balls money can buy and used by many notable names on the professional circuits.

Jackson Koivun WITB: Full Specs