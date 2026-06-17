How Much Does It Cost To Play US Open Host Course Shinnecock Hills?

If you're someone who revels in a challenge, playing a US Open host course at some point in life will undoubtedly be on your sporting bucket list.

And Shinnecock Hills might well be among your preferred choices, especially given its historic stature and unique set-up.

It is the oldest incorporated country club in the United States (1891) and one of the five founding clubs of the USGA. Shinnecock has also hosted 10 USGA Championships now but is the only course to have staged a US Open in three separate centuries.

As far as the actual course goes, William Flynn was the brain behind this timeless classic, which was born in 1931.

It is said to be one of the best courses he ever built, with the links-style holes largely tracking towards the prevailing winds which batter the eastern edge of Long Island.

As a result, the 7,440 yards it plays during a US Open could easily feel considerably longer if the weather plays ball. Even for members, it's still just under 7,000 yards, making Shinnecock a brutal test wherever you tee off.

But enough about those numbers and on to the figures you really want to find out.

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Due to the attempted privacy of elite US country clubs like this one, there are no up-to-date accurate figures which publicly state how much it costs to play Shinnecock Hills.

However, there have been a couple of reports published since 2018 which give us a pretty good idea of how much it costs to play there and how difficult that is to do anyway.

For a start, there are only two ways you're booking a tee time at Shinnecock Hills. You must either be a member or you must know one. Either way, the odds aren't really in your favor.

According to various outlets, there are said to be in the region of just 300 paid-up members at Shinnecock Hills. And given the fact the Southampton club prefers to maintain a tight circle, simply possessing the adequate amount of cash is unlikely to open too many doors (literally).

But should you be introduced and garner sponsorship from an existing member, you had better book an appointment with your accountant. Forbes reported in 2018 that the initiation fee at Shinnecock Hills is a mere $250,000 per person. And one would assume that figure probably hasn't decreased since then.

If procuring a membership isn't in the stars for you, then your only other option to play Shinnecock is by knowing someone who already is. From there, it's supposed to be a little more straightforward, although guests still have to book months in advance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Golf.com ahead of the 2018 US Open, the member guest rate was marked at $350 (£261). However, that only includes the green fee, so you'll have to leave some change for the compulsory caddie and tips etc. And again, that number is almost certainly much higher nowadays.

Nevertheless, if your pockets are deep enough and you know the right people, a trip out here could result in an all-time golf trip.

Sebonack Golf Club is Shinnecock's next-door neighbor while National Golf Links of America is only a stone's throw away, too. In addition, Ryder Cup host course Bethpage Black is around the corner, as are Friar's Head and the Maidstone Club.

The sixth hole at Bethpage Black (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alternatively, there are a number of other public US Open host courses which are possible to play elsewhere. Pebble Beach green fees are just under $700 and are arguably the most in-demand tee times, too.

Joining Pebble Beach on the more expensive side of things is Erin Hills, with a tee time maxing out at more than $400 per golfer.

Or there's Torrey Pines and Chambers Bay for around the $250 mark, with Bethpage Black leading the way at no more than $160 for out-of-state guests.