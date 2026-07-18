Ryan Fox WITB 2026: What Clubs Is The New Zealander Using At The Open Championship?

At The Open Championship, Ryan Fox became the third man to shoot a score of 62, with the New Zealander carding nine birdies and a solitary bogey in round three.

The big-hitting Kiwi did so with a full bag of Srixon and Cleveland clubs, including the brand-new Srixon ZXi RKT woods.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Beginning with the driver, where Fox didn't just change into the Srixon ZXi RKT LS+, but he also moved out of a Mitsubishi Diamana shaft and into a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Set at 10.5°, Fox also has a new Srixon ZXi RKT 3-wood in-play, which is set at 15° and has the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft.

Depending on course conditions, the PGA Tour winner will add another fairway wood to the set-up but, at The Open, he was using a Srixon ZXi5+ 3-iron.

A brand-new club to his bag, it possesses 20° of loft and a Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 9 X shaft, which differs from the Black in that it's a mid-launch with low-to-mid spin.