Big Names Who Have Made Equipment Changes Ahead Of The US Open

Professional golfers are regularly tinkering with their equipment and, ahead of the US Open, it's no different, as the toughest test in golf requires dialed-in clubs.

Even though we are in the middle of Major season, the world's best continue to chop and change their gear, with some notable players making notable changes prior to Shinnecock Hills.

From drivers to putters, and everything in between, we have picked out some big names and the changes made by them ahead of the third men's Major of 2026.

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Bryson DeChambeau's Driver

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The biggest equipment story of the week comes from Bryson DeChambeau, who was seen using a brand-new TaylorMade Qi4D Prototype 200+ model.

Added to the USGA's Conforming List at the start of the week, little is known about the clubs, but DeChambeau's model certainly seemed to be working on Thursday.

Playing the par 4 12th, the two-time US Open winner produced a 427-yard bomb off the tee, with it the longest drive of the day.

Putter Changes

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Often, the putter is the most changed club in the bag, unless professionals find one they like!

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In the case of a number of players, we've seen notable changes, with Brooks Koepka swapping his TaylorMade Spider to a Scotty Cameron model, while Patrick Cantlay has gone the other way, moving from Scotty Cameron to TaylorMade.

Koepka's change to the Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, while Cantlay's move to the Spider Tour X occurred at the beginning of this week.

They aren't the only players, as Ludvig Aberg recently moved to the Scotty Cameron Phantom 3.2, while Tommy Fleetwood moved back to his traditional TaylorMade Spider Tour X after a brief stint with a PVD Torched finish model.

Adam Scott Swaps Top Order Of The Bag

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Not only does he possess one of the best swings in golf, but this year's US Open is a special one for Adam Scott, who becomes just the second player in history to make 100 consecutive Major appearances.

Ahead of the championship, the Australian revealed that he would be swapping out his 9-wood for a 3-iron, due to the high winds.

Speaking in his press conference, Scott stated: "I've put my 3-iron in the bag this week. Sometimes I have a 9-wood in the bag. I'm not afraid to admit I use a 9-wood, but I don't think it's going to be as effective this week certainly with the wind.

"I think there's a few iron shots off tees and just controlling that flight in the wind a little bit more with the 3-iron, I think, will be helpful."

He wasn't the only player to make a similar switch, as it is believed Jordan Spieth also changed out his hybrid for a utility iron.

Cameron Young Moves Back To The GT

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At The Memorial Tournament, Cameron Young was seen using the brand-new Titleist GTS3 but, at the US Open, he was back in the older GT3, the model used for his two victories in 2026.

One of the in-form players, Young claimed wins at the Cadillac Championship and The Players Championship, with one of the key reasons down to his performance off the tee.

Although he moved to the new GTS3, it didn't last long, as he moved back into his more traditional big stick at Shinnecock Hills.

Wyndham Clark Signs First Of A Kind Deal

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Wyndham Clark is another player enjoying a fine 2026, earning victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, before contending in multiple tournaments since.

One key reason for his success is the putter, with Clark using a Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset, a club that made its way into the bag back at The Masters in April.

Although not a new change, the Major winner has made history this week by signing a single-club endorsement deal with Ping, the first of the company's history.

In a post on X, Ping wrote: "We're excited to announce that Wyndham Clark has signed an agreement to exclusively play a Scottsdale TEC putter.

"Since switching to an Ally Blue Onset, Wyndham set a Strokes Gained: Putting record for a PGA Tour event (+12.573) and notched his fourth PGA Tour title."