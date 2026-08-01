Patrick Cantlay WITB 2026: Is This The Oldest Bag Used On The PGA Tour?

Patrick Cantlay has enjoyed a successful PGA Tour career, with the American claiming significant titles, including the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship in 2021.

A multiple-time Ryder Cup player, Cantlay had previously been a Titleist staffer but, a few years ago, became an equipment-free agent.

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Despite being an equipment-free agent, Cantlay still uses a Titleist heavy set-up, albeit older models than we are used to seeing.

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At the top order of the bag you will find a Titleist GTS4 driver, which has a 9° head and a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft.

In terms of fairway woods, this is where the oldest clubs in the set-up feature, as a Titleist 915F 3-wood and Titleist TS2 7-wood are present.

The 915F was released at the end of 2014, while the TS2 came out in 2018. Like we see with Robert MacIntyre and Justin Thomas, fairway woods are often the clubs that stay in the bag for the longest period, with Cantlay no exception.

In terms of lofts and shaft, the 3-wood is set at 15° and has a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX, while the 7-wood has 21° of loft and the same ZF 70 TX shaft.