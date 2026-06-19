Wyndham Clark Off To Hot Start At US Open After Signing Putter Deal

Wyndham Clark is off to a fast start at the US Open to continue his impressive recent form, and a key part of his rise up to 4th in the FedEx Cup rankings has been a putter switch.

The 2023 US Open champion moved into a Ping Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset model at the Houston Open, and he has a win and a third-place since having gone completely winless in 2025.

In his CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory, Clark set the Strokes Gained: Putting record for a PGA Tour event, gaining more than 12.5 shots on the field for the week. In his final-round 60, he holed 158 feet of putts.

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Clark is an equipment free agent through the bag so has the freedom to choose whatever clubs he wants, but he has now signed a putter deal with Ping after the success of his new flat stick.

(Image credit: Ping)

The 32-year-old signed to exclusively play the Scottsdale TEC line, which was released earlier this year and features an eye-catching white finish. Kristoffer Reitan also used one to win the Truist Championship, so it has been a very successful start to tour life for the new range.

“Since switching to the Ping Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter in April, I’ve seen significant improvement in my putting and I credit the new putter for helping me get back in the winner’s circle,” Clark said.

“The white finish first got my attention and when I started rolling putts with it, it set up easily, and gave me immediate confidence. I’d never used a putter with onset before, so it was a new look for me that really matches my eye.

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"The onset combined with the top-rail dot simplifies alignment and my consistency has improved. I’m sinking more long putts than ever.”

Clark’s custom-built Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter measures 38 inches and includes a 17" Superstroke Zenergy 3.0 grip.

The head weighs approximately 400 grams according to Ping, with Clark's model featuring a lie angle of 20 degrees and the 3 degrees of loft.