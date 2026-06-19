Wyndham Clark Off To Hot Start At US Open After Signing Putter Deal
The 2023 US Open champion signed a putter deal with Ping ahead of the US Open and put it to excellent use at Shinnecock Hills
Wyndham Clark is off to a fast start at the US Open to continue his impressive recent form, and a key part of his rise up to 4th in the FedEx Cup rankings has been a putter switch.
The 2023 US Open champion moved into a Ping Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset model at the Houston Open, and he has a win and a third-place since having gone completely winless in 2025.
In his CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory, Clark set the Strokes Gained: Putting record for a PGA Tour event, gaining more than 12.5 shots on the field for the week. In his final-round 60, he holed 158 feet of putts.
Clark is an equipment free agent through the bag so has the freedom to choose whatever clubs he wants, but he has now signed a putter deal with Ping after the success of his new flat stick.
The 32-year-old signed to exclusively play the Scottsdale TEC line, which was released earlier this year and features an eye-catching white finish. Kristoffer Reitan also used one to win the Truist Championship, so it has been a very successful start to tour life for the new range.
“Since switching to the Ping Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter in April, I’ve seen significant improvement in my putting and I credit the new putter for helping me get back in the winner’s circle,” Clark said.
“The white finish first got my attention and when I started rolling putts with it, it set up easily, and gave me immediate confidence. I’d never used a putter with onset before, so it was a new look for me that really matches my eye.
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"The onset combined with the top-rail dot simplifies alignment and my consistency has improved. I’m sinking more long putts than ever.”
Clark’s custom-built Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter measures 38 inches and includes a 17" Superstroke Zenergy 3.0 grip.
The head weighs approximately 400 grams according to Ping, with Clark's model featuring a lie angle of 20 degrees and the 3 degrees of loft.
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi4D (9°)
Project X Titan Black 70 TX
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Qi4D (15°)
Ping G440 Max (21°)
Project X Titan Black 80 TX
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 80 TX
Irons
Titleist T100 (4-9)
True Temper Dynamic Golf X7
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Apparel
Municipal
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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