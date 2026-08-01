The final Major of 2026 is set-up to be an exciting finish, with Haeran Ryu leading at the halfway stage on seven-under-par.

Having claimed the last two Major championships - KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Amundi Evian Championship - the South Korean is searching for a hattrick at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Carding rounds of 66 and 69, Ryu is one clear of Shiho Kuwaki at six-under, while Jeeno Thitikul and Yealimi Noh, who are searching for their first taste of Major success, are both five-under.

In terms of the top 10, Soo Bin Joo is solo fifth at three-under, while eight players share sixth spot at two-under.

Among them are home heroes Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, as well as Lauren Coughlin and amateur Paula Martin Sampedro.

Ryu is searching for a third straight Major at the AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

On what promises to be an exciting Moving Day, the final pairing of Ryu and Kuwaki head out at 2.40pm (local time), while Noh and Thitikul tee off at 2.30pm.

Pairings that will draw attention are Hull and Coughlin at 2.00pm, while Woad and Major winner Celine Boutier at 1.35pm will gain some following.

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In terms of the marquee group, though, that would be Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko at 1.15pm, with the duo alongside each other for a third straight day.

Both multiple-time Major winners are one-under-par and will look to make charges up the leaderboard on Saturday.

AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three

All times BST; For Eastern Time -5hrs