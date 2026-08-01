AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three
Check out the full third round tee times at the AIG Women's Open, where Haeran Ryu is on course to claim a third straight Major championship
The final Major of 2026 is set-up to be an exciting finish, with Haeran Ryu leading at the halfway stage on seven-under-par.
Having claimed the last two Major championships - KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Amundi Evian Championship - the South Korean is searching for a hattrick at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
Carding rounds of 66 and 69, Ryu is one clear of Shiho Kuwaki at six-under, while Jeeno Thitikul and Yealimi Noh, who are searching for their first taste of Major success, are both five-under.
In terms of the top 10, Soo Bin Joo is solo fifth at three-under, while eight players share sixth spot at two-under.
Among them are home heroes Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, as well as Lauren Coughlin and amateur Paula Martin Sampedro.
On what promises to be an exciting Moving Day, the final pairing of Ryu and Kuwaki head out at 2.40pm (local time), while Noh and Thitikul tee off at 2.30pm.
Pairings that will draw attention are Hull and Coughlin at 2.00pm, while Woad and Major winner Celine Boutier at 1.35pm will gain some following.
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In terms of the marquee group, though, that would be Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko at 1.15pm, with the duo alongside each other for a third straight day.
Both multiple-time Major winners are one-under-par and will look to make charges up the leaderboard on Saturday.
AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three
All times BST; For Eastern Time -5hrs
- 8.50am: Pia Babnik, Sara Kouskova
- 9.00am: Manon de Roey, Cara Gainer
- 9.10am: Nastasia Nadaud, Ayaka Furue
- 9.20am: Hyojoo Kim, Yunseo Yang (a)
- 9.30am: Alison Lee, Amelia Garvey
- 9.40am: Carla Tejedo Mulet, Patty Tavatanakit
- 9.50am: Maja Stark, Casandra Alexander
- 10.05am: Annabell Fuller, Alexandra Forsterling
- 10.15am: Yuka Saso, Amy Yang
- 10.25am: Jin Young Ko, Wei Ling Hsu
- 10.35am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Mi Hyang Lee
- 10.45am: Ashleigh Buhai, Chizzy Iwai
- 10.55am: Arpichaya Yubol, Jenny Shin
- 11.05am: Lindy Duncan, Aki Iwai
- 11.20am: Yuna Araki, Sei Young Kim
- 11.30am: Amanda Doherty, Alice Hewson
- 11.40am: Dewi Weber, Brooke Henderson
- 11.50am: Hannah Green, Nasa Hataoka
- 12.00pm: Ariya Jutanugarn, Rose Zhang
- 12.10pm: Minji Kang, Shannon Tan
- 12.20pm: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mao Saigo
- 12.35pm: Auston Kim, Anna Nordqvist
- 12.45pm: Esther Henseleit, Rio Takeda
- 12.55pm: Aunchisa Utama, Yana Wilson
- 1.05pm: Kajsa Arwefjall, Mimi Rhodes
- 1.15pm: Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko
- 1.25pm: Robyn Choi, Jinhee Im
- 1.35pm: Celine Boutier, Lottie Woad
- 1.50pm: Minami Katsu, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 2.00pm: Charley Hull, Lauren Coughlin
- 2.10pm: Paula Martin Sampedro (a), Lucy Li
- 2.20pm: Jing Yan, Soo Bin Joo
- 2.30pm: Yealimi Noh, Jeeno Thitikul
- 2.40pm: Shiho Kuwaki, Haeran Ryu