US Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Wyndham Clark Chases Second Major Title

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It's Sunday at the 2026 US Open and Wyndham Clark takes a huge six-stroke lead into the final round at Shinnecock Hills, as he seeks his second Major title.

The 2023 champion has World No.1 Scottie Scheffler for company in the final group, though, and Scheffler is hoping to celebrate his 30th birthday with a career grand slam victory.

So can Clark get over the line? Or will we see a tight finish? Follow along for live updates all afternoon from our team of tour golf experts...

US Open leaderboard 2026

-7 Wyndham Clark

-1 Scottie Scheffler

-1 Sahith Theegala

-1 Tom Kim

-1 Sam Stevens

E Emiliano Grillo

E Keith Mitchell

E Sam Burns

E Xander Schauffele

View full US Open leaderboard

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