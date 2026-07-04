Lucas Glover WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Major Winner Use?
Take a look at what's in the bag of former US Open winner Lucas Glover
Lucas Glover has enjoyed a lengthy career on the PGA Tour, with his main highlight being victory at the 2009 US Open.
Although he is signed with Srixon, the American has used the likes of TaylorMade and Titleist throughout 2026.
Previously, he had a Titleist GTS2 driver, 3-wood and 7-wood, but changed to the Srixon ZXi RKT at the John Deere Classic.
The driver is set at 10° and has a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft, while the 3-wood is 15° and features the Ventus Blue 7 X.
In terms of the 7-wood, which is becoming more and more popular on the professional circuits, that is set at 21° and also has a Ventus Blue 7 X shaft.
Iron-wise, Glover is one of many Srixon staffers to use a mix of the ZX5 and ZX7 irons, with the former featuring in a 4-iron, while the latter is 5-iron to pitching wedge.
Among the best Srixon irons on the market, both the ZX5 and ZX7 feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
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Cleveland wedges are in Glover's set-up, with the Major winner using Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack wedges in a 52°, 56° and 60° configuration.
Once again, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts are present, but this time the S400 version.
The final club in the bag is the putter, specifically a L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max, which has been one of the most influential changes within his set-up.
Suffering with the yips, Glover considered "putting left-handed" at one point, such was the impact it was having on his game. Eventually, though, he moved into the Mezz.1 Max in a broom-handle configuration, with it changing his performance on the greens.
Rounding out Glover's WITB is the golf ball where he uses the Srixon Z-Star XV, one of the best golf balls on the market.
Lucas Glover WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Srixon ZXi RKT (10°)
Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
Fairway Woods
Srixon ZXi RKT (15° & 21°)
Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Irons
Srixon ZX5 (4)
Srixon ZX7 (5-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack (52° 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Srixon Z-Star XV
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Greyson Clothiers
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
N/A
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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