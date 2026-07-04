Lucas Glover WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Major Winner Use?

Lucas Glover has enjoyed a lengthy career on the PGA Tour, with his main highlight being victory at the 2009 US Open.

Although he is signed with Srixon, the American has used the likes of TaylorMade and Titleist throughout 2026.

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Previously, he had a Titleist GTS2 driver, 3-wood and 7-wood, but changed to the Srixon ZXi RKT at the John Deere Classic.

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The driver is set at 10° and has a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft, while the 3-wood is 15° and features the Ventus Blue 7 X.

In terms of the 7-wood, which is becoming more and more popular on the professional circuits, that is set at 21° and also has a Ventus Blue 7 X shaft.

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Iron-wise, Glover is one of many Srixon staffers to use a mix of the ZX5 and ZX7 irons, with the former featuring in a 4-iron, while the latter is 5-iron to pitching wedge.

Among the best Srixon irons on the market, both the ZX5 and ZX7 feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

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Cleveland wedges are in Glover's set-up, with the Major winner using Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack wedges in a 52°, 56° and 60° configuration.

Once again, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts are present, but this time the S400 version.

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The final club in the bag is the putter, specifically a L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max, which has been one of the most influential changes within his set-up.

Suffering with the yips, Glover considered "putting left-handed" at one point, such was the impact it was having on his game. Eventually, though, he moved into the Mezz.1 Max in a broom-handle configuration, with it changing his performance on the greens.

Rounding out Glover's WITB is the golf ball where he uses the Srixon Z-Star XV, one of the best golf balls on the market.

Lucas Glover WITB: Full Specs