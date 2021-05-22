Tee times for the 2021 PGA Championship from the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Three
The second Major of the year is already upon us with the PGA Championship and what an event it is turning out to be.
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is providing the ideal setting as the best players in the world take on the challenge of this masterful Pete Dye design located in South Carolina.
Phil Mickelson holds a surprise share of the lead heading into the weekend alongside Louis Oosthuizen at five-under, one clear of Brooks Koepka.
Check out tee times for Saturday’s third round at the PGA Championship…
*EDT/BST
7.40am/12.40pm: Denny McCarthy
7.50am/12.50pm: Chan Kim, Emiliano Grillo
8am/1pm: Alex Noren, Harris English
8.10am/1.10pm: Henrik Stenson, Tom Hoge
8.20am/1.20pm: Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo
8.30am/1.30pm: Brendan Steele, Talor Gooch
8.40am/1.40pm: Webb Simpson, Ben Cook
8.50am/1.50pm: Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed
9am/2pm: Jason Day, Sam Horsfield
9.10am/2.10pm: Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark
9.20am/2.20pm: Brian Gay, Aaron Wise
9.30am/2.30pm: Jason Scrivener, Danny Willett
9.40am/2.40pm: Byeong Hun An, Robert MacIntyre
9.50am/2.50pm: Matt Jones, Dean Burmester
10am/3pm: Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert
10.20am/3.20pm: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
10.30am/3.30pm: Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin
10.40am/3.40am: Stewart Cink, Jimmy Walker
10.50am/3.50pm: Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen
11am/4pm: Steve Stricker, Cam Davis
11.10am/4.10pm: Justin Rose, Carlos Ortiz
11.20am/4.20pm: Jon Rahm, Rasmuus Hojgaard
11.30am/4.30pm: Brad Marek, Matt Wallace
11.40am/4.40pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler
11.50am/4.50pm: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
12noon/5pm: Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa
12.10pm/5.10pm: Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis
12.20pm/5.20pm: Bubba Watson, Will Zalatoris
12.30pm/5.30pm: Cameron Smith, Daniel van Tonder
12.40pm/5.40pm: Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland
12.50pm/5.50pm: Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry
1pm/6pm: Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick
1.10pm/6.10pm: Charley Hoffman, Bryson DeChambeau
1.20pm/6.20pm: Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird
1.30pm/6.30pm: Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann
1.50pm/6.50pm: Paul Casey, Richy Werenski
2pm/7pm: Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im
2.10pm/7.10pm: Gary Woodland, Corey Conners
2.20pm/7.20pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
2.30pm/7.30pm: Branden Grace, Brooks Koepka
2.40pm/7.40pm: Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen