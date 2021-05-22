Tee times for the 2021 PGA Championship from the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Three

The second Major of the year is already upon us with the PGA Championship and what an event it is turning out to be.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is providing the ideal setting as the best players in the world take on the challenge of this masterful Pete Dye design located in South Carolina.

Phil Mickelson holds a surprise share of the lead heading into the weekend alongside Louis Oosthuizen at five-under, one clear of Brooks Koepka.

Check out tee times for Saturday’s third round at the PGA Championship…

*EDT/BST

7.40am/12.40pm: Denny McCarthy

7.50am/12.50pm: Chan Kim, Emiliano Grillo

8am/1pm: Alex Noren, Harris English

8.10am/1.10pm: Henrik Stenson, Tom Hoge

8.20am/1.20pm: Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo

8.30am/1.30pm: Brendan Steele, Talor Gooch

8.40am/1.40pm: Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

8.50am/1.50pm: Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed

9am/2pm: Jason Day, Sam Horsfield

9.10am/2.10pm: Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark

9.20am/2.20pm: Brian Gay, Aaron Wise

9.30am/2.30pm: Jason Scrivener, Danny Willett

9.40am/2.40pm: Byeong Hun An, Robert MacIntyre

9.50am/2.50pm: Matt Jones, Dean Burmester

10am/3pm: Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert

10.20am/3.20pm: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

10.30am/3.30pm: Rory McIlroy, Adam Hadwin

10.40am/3.40am: Stewart Cink, Jimmy Walker

10.50am/3.50pm: Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen

11am/4pm: Steve Stricker, Cam Davis

11.10am/4.10pm: Justin Rose, Carlos Ortiz

11.20am/4.20pm: Jon Rahm, Rasmuus Hojgaard

11.30am/4.30pm: Brad Marek, Matt Wallace

11.40am/4.40pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

11.50am/4.50pm: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

12noon/5pm: Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa

12.10pm/5.10pm: Lee Westwood, Tom Lewis

12.20pm/5.20pm: Bubba Watson, Will Zalatoris

12.30pm/5.30pm: Cameron Smith, Daniel van Tonder

12.40pm/5.40pm: Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland

12.50pm/5.50pm: Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry

1pm/6pm: Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick

1.10pm/6.10pm: Charley Hoffman, Bryson DeChambeau

1.20pm/6.20pm: Jason Kokrak, Martin Laird

1.30pm/6.30pm: Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann

1.50pm/6.50pm: Paul Casey, Richy Werenski

2pm/7pm: Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im

2.10pm/7.10pm: Gary Woodland, Corey Conners

2.20pm/7.20pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2.30pm/7.30pm: Branden Grace, Brooks Koepka

2.40pm/7.40pm: Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen