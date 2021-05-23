Ben Cook enjoyed a memorable week at Kiawah Island, with the American finishing eight shots clear of nearest challenger, Brad Marek.

Ben Cook Claims Top PGA Professional at PGA Championship

The 27-year-old, who was featuring in his third consecutive PGA Championship, cruised to the title, with a final round 74 securing an eight shot victory.

Cook, who finished solo third at the PGA Professional Championship to qualify for Kiawah Island, had shot rounds of 72, 77 and a fantastic three-under-par 69 to put himself comfortably in the lead.

With Marek producing a four-over-par final round, Cook would have a comfortable margin as he started his final round.

With birdies at the second and fifth, he extended his lead further, and despite three bogies in his next four holes, managed to sit at level-par for his front nine.

A bogey at the 12th and a double at the 13th were only blips, with the 27-year-old birdieing the par-5 16th to move back to two-over-par.

With pars at the penultimate and final hole, Cook would claim the top PGA Professional with a four-over-par tournament total, with Marek finishing at a respectable 12-over-par.

The American, who featured in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship this year, managed to beat over 100 players in the field, including world number one, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

Speaking after his round, Cook said: “It’s been amazing. My family and friends are here and after the first two days when I knew I was going to be here for the weekend we were all super excited.

“I can use what I learnt from these guys with my lessons for sure, how they practice and prepare, I can use that to tell my students, but I’m so happy.”