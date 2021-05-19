PGA Championship Leaderboard 2021 – Who Is Leading At Kiawah Island

The 2021 PGA Championship begins on Thursday, check out who is leading the way in the 2nd Major of the year.

PGA Championship Leaderboard 2021

The PGA Championship heads from San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park to Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course, on the opposite side of the United States, for the 2021 tournament.

Designed by Pete and Alice Dye for the 1991 ‘War on the Shore’ Ryder Cup match, in which the United States won, the PGA Championship returns to the course after hosting the 2012 iteration of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy comfortably won that event by eight strokes, producing two 67’s, a 75 and a bogey-free 66 in the final round. The Northern Irishman will hope to rediscover his early career form on the course he won his second major championship.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course has also hosted the World Cup of Golf twice, a Shell Wonderful World of Golf event and a Senior PGA Championship.

Collin Morikawa will defend the PGA Championship after last season’s victory, his first major championship win. The American pipped Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson to the title by two strokes at the rescheduled tournament, despite the bookmaker’s naming Brooks Koepka as favourite prior to the start of the championship.

Rory McIlroy tops the bookmaker’s markets as outright winner this time around, while Jordan Spieth is aiming to become the sixth player to achieve a career grand slam.

After winning both The Masters and US Open in 2015, Spieth fell 3 shots short of Jason Day’s record -20 at Whistling Straits to miss out on the PGA Championship. After winning the 2017 Open Championship, the upcoming PGA Championship is the final trophy Spieth needs for his collection.

The event is being played over the 20, 21, 22 and 23rd of May – and with the PGA Championship weather looking dry, a winner should be crowned on Sunday evening.

There is still the US Open and Open Championship as the other men’s Majors to be played in 2021.