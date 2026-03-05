Jake Knapp A Last-Minute Withdrawal From Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jake Knapp was a late withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational shortly before his first-round start time at Bay Hill.

China’s Haotong Li replaced Knapp in the field for the PGA Tour Signature Event, joining Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick in the two-man group.

News of Knapp's withdrawal was only confirmed around 20 minutes or so before his scheduled tee time at Bay Hill.

No reason was given why 31-year-old Knapp pulled out of the event, which is the third of eight Signature Events being held in 2026.

Knapp is now the World No.41 and was sat in seventh in the FedEx Cup standings heading to the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a great start to the year.

After a T11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Knapp had reeled off four straight top 10s, finishing no worse than a tie for eighth in that spell.

Knapp bagged a T5 at the Farmers Insurance Open before a solo eighth at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

He was T8 at Pebble Beach before finishing in sixth at the Genesis Invitational despite starting the tournament with an opening round of 73 - which was his worst round of the year by two shots.

That was also the only one of his 20 competitive rounds this year that he finished over par, so he has had a consistent start to the campaign.

Li is ranked 71st in the Official World Golf Ranking and is a four-time winner on the DP World Tour.

The Chinese star, who finished fourth at The Open at Royal Portrush last year, claimed one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer to the top finishers on the Race To Dubai.

He's had some decent results so far, finishing T8 at The American Express and also T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and now has the chance to earn extra points in his first Signature Event of the year.