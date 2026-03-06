John Daly II Sounds Just Like His Dad As He Hits The Beach After Solid PGA Tour Debut

John Daly II showed just why he's a chip off the old block with a fine start to his PGA Tour debut and a typical John Daly post-round interview.

The 22-year-old is playing in his first PGA Tour event at the Puerto Rico Open, and shot a nice two-under round of 70 to kick-off.

And while obviously some of his dad's golfing ability has been passed on, so too has the Wild Thing's trademark laid back temperament - as 'Lil John' showed in his post-round interview.

Playing on the PGA Tour as an amateur, with all the pressure and expectation of such a famous name, would Daly head straight out to grind away on his game ahead of round two? The response was classic John Daly.

“I would say I’ll go hit balls, but I’m a little tired,” said Daly Jr. “So, I’m probably just going to go to the beach and do absolutely nothing for the rest of the day.”

In such a head-scratching game as pro golf, Daly's attitude could serve him well going forward as many a star college amateur has struggled with the pressure of making it on the PGA Tour.

Still playing college golf at Arkansas, Lil John seemed to take to the pro game like a duck to water playing alongside fellow crowd favorite Neal Shipley in a pairing that would attract a big following at any PGA Tour event.

"It was fun," said Daly. "I love Neal, it was awesome. First time meeting him yesterday. He's a good dude and I enjoyed playing with him a lot."

Daly made a fast start with a birdie on his first hole on the PGA Tour, with eight straight pars to round out a solid front nine before carding two bogeys and three birdies coming home - including a fine chip-in on 16.

Like father, like son. After the opening round of his PGA Tour pro debut, John Daly II says he's headed straight to the beach.

Although not dominant off the tee like his old man, Daly II hit it well enough with the big dog, averaging 302 yards (T25) in driving distance with a longest of the day recorded at 323.

He hit just eight of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens but his scrambling was pretty hot, getting up-and-down six times out of eight to ensure he finished under par for his debut round.

"It was good," said Daly. "Got off to a good start, made a nice birdie on one. Solid up-and-down on two, made about a 20-footer for par, which is nice, settled me in.

"And then just hit some good shots. Feel like I left a few out there, but I made it up with just a couple good saves and nice chip-in on 16."

A chip-in for John Daly II in his PGA TOUR debut!

Daly II has become used to the limelight in recent years, firstly claiming the PNC Championship with his dad back in 2021, and he's played a PGA Tour sanctioned event before at the 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he missed the cut.

As he starts to set about forging a career in men's pro golf it seems that the pressure certainly won't be a factor for him - as he showed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in terms of his golfing temperament.