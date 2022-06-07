Tiger Woods Withdraws From The US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 122nd US Open at The Country Club, Brookline.

In a statement, Woods said: "I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for Major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro Am and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"

The fifteen-time Major champion made a sensational return to professional golf at the Masters earlier this year; 14-months on from a near-career ending car accident in Los Angeles.

Woods teased the golfing world when he arrived unannounced at Augusta National to test the extent of his injuries before he declared that his participation was a "game time decision." The 46-year-old subsequently opened up with a one-under-par round that placed him just outside the top-10.

Expectedly, the hills of Augusta National and the lack of tournament repetitions took their toll but Woods surpassed all expectations by making the cut and competed in all four rounds.

After a successful return to the venue in which he tasted success on five separate occasions, Woods said: "I don't think words can really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time to end up here and be able to play in all four rounds. Even a month ago I didn't know if I could pull this off. I think it was a positive, and I've got some work to do and looking forward to it."

The American returned to Major championship action once again at the PGA Championship and it looked all the while that a successful return was complete. Woods admitted he felt "a lot stronger" since the Masters and reports of him "walking taller, swinging freer and looking stronger" emerged.

During the tournament however, Woods was visually in pain at many points throughout and despite making the cut, was forced to withdraw following the completion of his third round. It now seems those same injuries have continued to plague throughout his US Open preparation.

The fifteen-time Major champion has not featured in the US Open since 2020 at Winged Foot, where he missed the cut following rounds of 72 & 77.